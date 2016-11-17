What’s the plan? Town officials met to discuss future of Chalk Hill

Last week town officials gathered together at Chalk Hill to determine what next steps have to be taken with the building.

The Board of Finance, Town Council, Board of Education and the Planning and Zoning Commission members gathered together to create a short term plan and long term strategic plan for Chalk Hill.

“Finance specifically requested this meeting. We’ve been talking to Town Council for quite a long time about the need to have a joint session. The purpose of tonight is to come up with a short term plan and a longer term strategy,” Michael Manjos, chairman of the Board of Finance, said.

Manjos also said that there isn’t any funding in the current budget to fund Chalk Hill.

“There’s a minimal amount,” he said.

Manjos also said that if the town comes up with a plan for the building that Finance will have to figure out where the money for Chalk Hill will come from.

“We’re at the point where we’re either going to move this building forward or we’re not,” he said. “We need to push this now — forward and though.”

Chris Nowacki, director of Public Works, said that he didn’t have anything negative to report about Chalk Hill, but that they should consider buying new locks to improve the building’s security.

Building interest

David York director of Emergency Management said that Chalk Hill can be a valuable asset as an emergency shelter and that it could provide a home for the department.

“We’re homeless. We need a place,” York said during the public participation portion of the meeting.

Frank Cooper, director of Parks and Recreation said there’s significant community interest in the building.

“This building is important to ongoing [Parks and Recreation] programs and the future of programs we hope to have,” Cooper said.

Cooper also said that he hopes the town can come to an agreement so that they can move forward with Chalk Hill.

“What do we need? What are some of the things the town needs that this location would be a good location for? There’s a lot of ideas for the building, but we’re not talking about the town’s needs,” George King, vice chairman for the Board of Education said to the assembled officials.

Town Council chairman Frank Lieto said that he’s not looking for the Chalk Hill building to financially break even if there’s a town need for it. He said that the officials need to explore the options.

Costs

One of the larger issues the officials face with building is that the town does not have the necessary permits to use the building. Planning and Zoning Commissioner Pat O’Hara said that the town was in violation of its zoning regulations as Parks and Recreation has been holding programs in the building. O’Hara went on to read a timeline starting in 2012 from various town employees stating that Chalk Hill would need special exception permits for future use.

In addition to the permit violation, Manjos said that priority upgrades need for Chalk Hill according to Fletcher and Thompson study will cost $3.2 million. These upgrades include a new HVAC system, windows and boiler.

Town Council member Ken Kellogg said the Priority 1 items in the report are “current critical” and that they include safety hazards and required fixes to operate the facility.

“They cannot wait,” he said.

Kellogg asked what the immediate code concerns for the building are and echoed King’s query about needs.

According to a Strategic Planning Committee report from Feb. 22, “the long term use of this facility remains questionable.” It also said that it would cost the town $2 million to demolition the building and $170,000 to “mothball” or put the building into hibernation.

He said that while the ideas for Chalk Hill are well intentioned and worthy of discussion that the officials need to consider if renovating the building a want or a need.

“We owe it to the community to make sure we’re not creating a solution in search of a problem,” Kellogg said.

He also said that not all of the Fletcher and Thompson renovations are necessarily a need and that their recommendations should be vetted before any repairs are made to the building.

The Strategic Planning Committee report also said it will cost the town $250,000 annually to operate the building.

Manjos said there is still $142,558 in the Sandy Hook reserve fund. He also said the building needs to be brought up to code to meet ADA compliance, which would incur additional costs. In addition to that Manjos said that there’s $50,000 in the budget for the building right now and that money won’t get it through the winter with heating and electric costs.

School board

Board of Education chairman Donna Lane said that while the Board of Education (BOE) does not have plans to use the Chalk Hill building they are open to the idea of moving their Alternative Education program to the site as long as they were able to use the space for free, were granted the space for at least three years and that they would consider the move based on the other tenants that take up residency in the building. Lane also pointed out that while the BOE no longer controls the building that they still have the fields around Chalk Hill and that they are utilized by the Jockey Hollow students.

Superintendent Jim Agostine said the “key is to the commitment to maintain the building” and noted that it would cost the town a great deal of money to bring the school up to code.

Lane also said that Jockey Hollow utilizes the parking lot at Chalk Hill during pickup and for evening events at the school. The officials were also told that when there’s nice weather Jockey Hollow students will walk over to the Chalk Hill fields as often as 12 times a day.

Lieto said he and the Town Council are frustrated with Chalk Hill because they have been working on it for nearly two years.

“We are extremely frustrated by this process,” he said. “We have been asking for a plan for this building for more than two years.”

Lieto went on to say that the town has heard “rumors and some truths” but that he wanted to hear what concerns the BOE has about Chalk Hill being used in a non-school capacity.

Lane said if the building was used for community use that it would worry the BOE because of the field use and the additional traffic in the area.

Lane said that the events of Sandy Hook “give us pause” and that she is concerned with opening up the campus to unknown persons participating in a program at Chalk Hill.

“We don’t know who these people are,” she said.

Town Council vice chairman Enid Liepeles agreed with Lane, “You can’t say it won’t happen.”

Lieto asked if the BOE would want a guard shack or a Student Resource Officer to help the students cross from the school to the Chalk Hill fields.

O’Hara noted that the Planning and Zoning Commission had approved a guard shack for the Chalk Hill entrance a few years ago.

“From a safety and security standpoint — having served on the Board of Education, Town Council and now the Board of Finance — I can not see bringing in some of these other things into a building on a school campus during the school day,” Debra Duchess, Board of Finance member, said. “I just don’t see it as a viable thing for the safety and security of our students, our staff and our community.

Council input

Kapoor said Chalk Hill is a multivariable problem that’s underselling the variables. He said he’s angry with the lack of vision and mad that six years have passed since Chalk Hill became vacant and that there still isn’t a cohesive plan.

“We’re trying to piece a puzzle together that not only do we not know all of the information, we don’t know all the numbers, we don’t have everything in front of us,” he said.

Kapoor also said that he didn’t know how a plan can move forward without hearing from First Selectman Steve Vavrek and asked him to comment on the proceedings.

Vavrek proceeded to list a long series of dates associated with emails communications about Chalk Hill in an effort to show that plans have been present and suggested that there is a communication issue among the various town offices.

“There’s a lot of people that want to see this building used for a lot more. As for the money, yes we need to work on that,” Vavrek said.

He also said that he would like to see Chalk Hill used as a community center that also houses Parks and Recreation, Social Services and the Food Pantry.

“All the plans for the building are in the google docs,” Vavrek said.

Lieto challenged Vavrek’s statement and repeated his previous criticisms of Vavrek’s google docs, saying that the plan isn’t in the “hodge podge” of documents and “it’s not anywhere.”

He also said that the google docs are not a concrete system because documents can be added or removed at any time.

“Are you telling me that we have an obligation to the elected officials and the residents of the town in order to know what your plan is with Chalk Hill must go on the town website, open up google docs and whatever the google docs say that day is the plan,” Lieto said.

He also said that Parks and Recreation was the only department to present a plan for their use of Chalk Hill.

Fiscal concerns

Liepels said that it’s going to cost a great deal of money to revive Chalk Hill and that she’s not sure the project is feasible.

“It’s a lot of money,”she said “People are hurting.”

Manjos said that since Parks and Recreation was the only group that presented a plan that keeping the building open didn’t seem like a logical approach.

“To me to make a huge scope plan on a building with the Board of Education’s concerns and with a lot of other concerns doesn’t make sense at this point,” he said. “To talk about investing $3 or $4 million without having a rough idea about what the uses are going to be doesn’t make sense.”

Manjos asked if the town should put limitations on the buildings use, leave it open or just lock it up. O’Hara again repeated that the town needs to get permits to use their building and that they should get the permit violation resolved before deciding whether or not to keep the building open for Parks and Recreation’s use.

“You people have had five years to get this done,” he said. “You have the data but you don’t know what to do with it.”

O’Hara suggested hiring an architect to review the building to help define what the building could be used for and also to aid in the permit application process.

Manjos said he doesn’t see how it would be feasible to spend so much money for Chalk Hill, but said he is willing to follow O’Hara’s lead to repair the town’s violator status.

Moving backwards

Kelly Plunkett chair of the Youth Commission said she was disappointed with the officials and that she feels the town has been done a disservice as a plan had almost been approved in 2012, before Sandy Hook needed the building.

“This was a done deal, this was ready to be voted on four years ago,” she said.

Lieto said that the 2012 plan had not been presented since that time and that it was not included in Vavrek’s google docs. Liepels said Sandy Hook “wiped away” the 2012 plan.

O’Hara said they can’t move forward with the permit process until Planning and Zoning has a long term plan from the Board of Finance and Town Council regarding the use of Chalk Hill.

Manjos ended the meeting by stating that the Board of Finance won’t approve any funding for Chalk Hill until Planning and Zoning is on board.