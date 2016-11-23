Businesses prepare for incoming Walmart

A Super Walmart, scheduled to arrive in Monroe in early 2017, has left many local businesses and residents unsettled about the shakeup of the local economy.

“The community for the most part rejects that we are going to have a Walmart. Walmart doesn’t have the best reputation out there,” Lee Hossler of the Chamber of Commerce said of the overall sentiment he has perceived from the public.

“The general public has a general unfavorable feeling about Walmart coming into town. They are concerned also about some of the businesses that they deal with maybe going out of business,” he said.

Hossler made it clear that the impact “remains to be seen.”

“If you’re a middle-income family and you are looking to buy clothing or things like that, you might go to Walmart. They have a complete line of clothing. You can buy almost anything,” he said.

Pat O’Hara, a Planning and Zoning commissioner, said Walmart can be beneficial to residents.

“There are so many things that people talk about needing for a birthday party or for their home and they leave Monroe and they go to Shelton or they go to Milford,” he said.

“My understanding is the tax revenue is close to $700,000 per year,” said O’Hara of the financial impact to the town. He also said it would bring in an estimated 300 jobs.

“The site over there has been zoned industrial going back to the beginning of zoning in Monroe,” O’Hara said of the history of the location for the new Walmart. “It has been vacant, with the exception of the Swiss Army being built in the late 90s. Once Walmart goes in, you’ll see the rest of that area being developed, because that is what other businesses want. They want the synergy of people knowing that there are places to stop and shop. This is why the Post Road is so wildly successful for a source of revenue.”

“It met the requirements of the regulations — period,” said O’Hara, “Planning and Zoning is a very simple job. The regulations tell you, Can you approve this? Is this use relevant to the site? I don’t care if it’s Walmart, Target or any of the other big box stores — I’m look at, Is this use permitted, retail? Is the square footage OK on the site? Yes.”

Local impact

In the meantime, Hossler is preparing local businesses for the possible repercussions of a big box store.

“Super Walmarts have a full garden center. They sell everything from plants and trees to shrubs and seeds, everything that Benedict’s sells. Now Benedict’s sells a lot of other things, they sell hay, horse and cow feed, rabbits, chickens, and that kind of stuff. You can’t get those at Walmart,” said Hossler of the competition that Walmart challenges local businesses with.

“We’ve been in business since the 50s. We started as a feed and farm supply business and with the change in the market we decided to keep that and we’ve added lawn and garden,” said Bruce Benedict, owner and operator of Benedict’s Home and Garden.

“This will definitely have an impact on local businesses — I don’t care what you’re selling,” said Benedict.

Benedict’s is a family-run business, founded by his grandfather. He took over the business in the 1980s and feels Benedict’s will be impacted by the new Super Walmart.

“Obviously it’s going to have an impact. You have a facility that has almost four acres under its roof and is selling many, many things. It’s going to impact the entire area business community,” Benedict said.

To help local businesses “survive the big boxes,” Hossler said, the Chamber of Commerce is holding a three-part series to provide information and support. He said the second seminar is set for Nov. 30 and the final lecture will be in late January.

The next seminar in the series is titled, Taking Advantage of Goliath, Hossler said.

“Being David is what we do the best. If you go down to Home Depot and you try to find someone to help you and if you don’t know what you’re looking for, they are not going to be able to help you find it,” said Hossler, comparing it to the personalized and specialized service you get from the local businesses.

Benedict said having employees know all about the store’s products makes his business more attractive to his customers.

“Training and education of our staff to know the right answers to the questions that they ask is very important,” he said.

Benedict said he strives to make sure his customers leave satisfied.

Of the big stores he said, “They sell a lot of product at low prices and that’s their forte. People want to know they are getting the right product. You can buy something inexpensive, but if it doesn’t do the job for you, if it’s not the right thing, then what have you gained?”

Benedict said chickens are one of the non-standard offerings at his store.

“Our core business is feed and farm supply,” he said. “It’s having the type of product that people won’t see at a mass merchant.”

O’Hara said he is not concerned about the big box store threatening his business.

“I own a nursery, and Walmart is going to open up a 3,000-square-foot garden center. I sat on the commission and I voted yes on the project that is going to ‘compete’ with me. They don’t compete with me, my customer doesn’t go to Walmart,” he said.

“I understand some of the local business fears and it’s always good to take a look at your business and how is your business fitting into the world view,” said O’Hara of the perceived threat to local business, noting, “My wife is buying groceries on the Internet now!”

O’Hara also said that while he appreciates what a box store can offer, local shops can still have the upper hand.

“I’m not going to Home Depot on a Saturday afternoon to face the mobs. On the other side, when I want the best quality, the best advice, I go to Dave at Stepney Hardware,” O’Hara said.

“From a competition standpoint, I can understand why they would be concerned. I think the big picture here is that more people will be saying, ‘Hey, we need [something]; let’s go to the Super Walmart,’ and they will see some of our delis, they will see Veracious Brewing Company and some of the other things that are distinctive to Monroe.”

Traffic concerns

When asked about traffic O’Hara said he doesn’t think it will have much of an impact for drivers.

“I don’t think we are going to have a huge increase in traffic, I think you’re going to have people having an opportunity to buy the goods that they need without leaving town,” he said.

O’Hara said a lot of people who have moved to town are looking for places to shop locally.

The town and the state are looking to evaluate the possible impact that an increased number of vehicles will have on Route 25.

“Walmart is going to be right on the border of Trumbull and Monroe. There will be a lot of traffic coming up Route 25,” Hossler said. He said the Department of Transportation (DOT) met with the community previously at Monroe Elementary School to hear people’s concerns.

“They had maps and drawings and they were looking for input from the public, from the people that drive the road,” he said.

Hossler said that after evaluating the proposed influx of traffic, “the DOT said they are going to have to widen the road and probably make it a four-lane road so they can get turn lanes in and move the traffic more efficiently. Planning is in the works, and if you’re familiar with anything that the state does, it takes forever to get it done.”

Construction delays

As for the actual construction of the Walmart, “currently the folks that are going to build it are waiting for a DEEP discharge permit for the septic system,” O’Hara said.

He compared the permit to one that is required for a personal septic system, except that when it’s over a certain size the permit has to be approved by the state. O’Hara said the state has held up the permit for the new Walmart for more than 18 months now, delaying the new construction.

“The single thing they are waiting for [is] the permit from the DEEP. These types of businesses don’t start making these types of financial investments until they get permits like these signed off on,” said O’Hara.

Hossler said the construction was originally supposed to begin in April 2015, but with the delays Walmart isn’t expected to start until 2017.

“Once they get started on it, it will go pretty quickly. They have their models and they know exactly how they want to build the building and all those things,” said Hossler.