Trumbull Animal Shelter has many cats, dogs and rabbits in need of adoption

Spice

Trumbull Animal Shelter has many young adult cats for adoption. This pretty girl is Spice. She is a spayed female cat, about 2-years-old. She has four other female relatives. All these cats are very social and friendly with people and other cats. They also lived with a dog. Visit Spice and her sisters along with other cats, dogs, and rabbits at Trumbull Animal Shelter, 324 Church Hill Road, or call 203-452-5088 for more information.

Seeking donations

The Trumbull Animal Shelter is always in need of the following items: Canned cat food, clay cat litter, large rawhide, Kong or Nylabones for larger breed dogs. They can be dropped off at the Trumbull Animal Shelter.