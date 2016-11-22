Monroe Courier

Trumbull Animal Shelter has many cats, dogs and rabbits in need of adoption

By Julie Miller on November 22, 2016 in Community, News, Schools · 1 Comments

pet-spice-11-24Spice

Trumbull Animal Shelter has many young adult cats for adoption. This pretty girl is Spice. She is a spayed female cat, about 2-years-old. She has four other female relatives. All these cats are very social and friendly with people and other cats. They also lived with a dog. Visit Spice and her sisters along with other cats, dogs, and rabbits at Trumbull Animal Shelter, 324 Church Hill Road, or call 203-452-5088 for more information.

Seeking donations

The Trumbull Animal Shelter is always in need of the following items: Canned cat food, clay cat litter, large rawhide, Kong or Nylabones for larger breed dogs. They can be dropped off at the Trumbull Animal Shelter.

