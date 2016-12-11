Police logs Nov. 28 to Dec. 4

The Monroe Police Department responded to 34 alarms and 20 medical emergencies between Nov. 28 and Dec. 4.

Monday, Nov. 28

12:17 a.m. — Criminal arrest reported on Route 110. Police stopped 33-year-old Jennifer Cusano for motor vehicle violations and the officer arrested her after learning there was a warrant for her arrest for allegedly violating her probation . She was released on an $800 bail.

9:51 — Suspicious vehicle reported on Pondview Road. Person said man was sitting in a car outside her home. The man said he was playing Pokémon Go.

12:52 p.m. — Car accident reported on Pepper Street. A car collided with an electrical pole.

5:49 — Burglary reported on Barn Hill Road. Person came home and found the garage door open and that a Play Station 4 was missing. The investigation is ongoing.

Tuesday, Nov. 29

11:42 a.m. — Car accident reported on Route 111. Two vehicles were in a collision, no injuries were reported.

5:15 p.m. — Car accident reported on Route 25. Two vehicles were in a collision, no injuries were reported.

10:43 — Car accident reported on Stanley Road. A vehicle collided with a pole, no injuries were reported.

Wednesday, Nov. 30

6:10 p.m. — General complaint reported on Grant Street. Person said unwanted solicitors would not leave the property.

Thursday, Dec. 1

6:40 a.m. — Car accident reported on Route 25. Two vehicles were in a collision.

7:18 — Car accident reported on Cutlers Farm Road. Two vehicles were in a collision, no injuries were reported.

6:48 p.m. — Car accident reported on Route 111. Two cars were in a collision that resulted in a roll over.

Friday, Dec. 2

1:54 p.m. — Fraud reported on Osborn Lane. Person said they received a scam letter.

Saturday, Dec. 3

2:29 a.m. — DUI reported on Route 111. Police arrested 33-year-old Rafael Matos for an alleged DUI. He was released on a $500 bail.

10:25 p.m. — Motor vehicle arrest reported on Route 110. Police arrested a juvenile for driving at more than 100 miles an hour along Route 111.

Sunday, Dec. 4

11:52 a.m. — Car accident reported on Route 111. A car was damaged after being cut off by a second vehicle.

4:09 p.m. — Car accident reported on Route 111. A car struck a construction sign, no injuries reported.

5:54 — Criminal arrest reported on Old Castle Drive. Police arrested 21-year-old Jake Babis for allegedly failing to appear. He was released on $495 bond.

Police also said several residents in the Whitney Farms areas reported their unlocked cars were entered and items were stolen between Sunday night and Monday morning. A vehicle parked on Highfield Drive was also reported stolen. The police said residents should lock their cars and secure their valuables.