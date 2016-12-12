Monroe Courier

Letter to the editor: Parent is unhappy with Masuk coach

By Monroe Courier on December 12, 2016 in Letters, Opinion · 1 Comments

To the Editor:

I’m really tired of hearing all this praise for Coach Lato, because no one seems to know what he is really like! How he only coaches his selected few players that he wants to play and forget all the rest. How so many players have quit the team because of him and his ways. How he makes it just impossible for a kid to play a  sport other than football. How he manipulates other people to his advantage.

If you are not his top players you are no one! No matter how hard you try you do everything wrong in his eyes.

Great coach, I don’t think so.

Karolyn Squibb

Related posts:

  1. Klarides wrong about local animal shelter
  2. Resident questions enrollment study
  3. Democratic Town Chair discusses Election Day
  4. Sredzinski backs Shaban

Tags: , , , ,

Previous Post Snowy weather: Monroe schools have 90 minute delay Next Post Writer's bloc: Coming face to face with heredity
About author
Monroe Courier

Monroe Courier


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

  • Jay Law

    Completely true. If you don’t kiss the coaches butt you don’t get anything. More kids have quit in the past few years than in the history of masuk football. Everything thinks all is great because they made states, the school should be embarrassed.

Monroe Courier

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Monroe Courier, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress