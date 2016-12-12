Letter to the editor: Parent is unhappy with Masuk coach

To the Editor:
I’m really tired of hearing all this praise for Coach Lato, because no one seems to know what he is really like! How he only coaches his selected few players that he wants to play and forget all the rest. How so many players have quit the team because of him and his ways. How he makes it just impossible for a kid to play a sport other than football. How he manipulates other people to his advantage.
If you are not his top players you are no one! No matter how hard you try you do everything wrong in his eyes.
Great coach, I don’t think so.