Monroe to host state snow sculpting competition

The Monroe Economic Development Commission has just announced that the town is planning to host its first Connecticut Snow Sculpting Competition and Winter Festival in 2017.

The centerpiece of the event will be the Snow Sculpture Competition, the winners of which will go on to represent the state at the U.S. National Snow Sculpting Competition in 2018 in Lake Geneva, Wis. In addition to snow sculpting, the festival is slated to feature an ice skating rink, snowshoeing and cross-country skiing on mapped trails, virtual winter sports, snowman building for teams of children, adults and business colleagues, a market for skilled artists and artisans to exhibit and sell their wares, and a variety of winter-themed foods and beverages.

The festival will be held daily at Monroe’s Wolfe Park Feb. 8 through 12 from noon to 9 p.m. Event parking is available at both Wolfe Park lots on Cutlers Farm Road, as well as at Great Hollow Lake.

Any state resident age 18 or older may enter the Snow Sculpture Competition in a team of three people. Rules and application forms are available online at www.monroect.org.

In the event that Mother Nature has not provided any snow, snow-making equipment will be utilized. It is anticipated that the Winter Festival will grow in scope every year, providing even more seasonal entertainment and activities for attendants of all ages.

Event details are available at www.monroect.org.