Kelly supports special needs legislation

State Senator Kevin Kelly supported the passing of the Special Needs Trust Fairness Act on Dec. 8.

Earlier this year, Connecticut passed legislation to adopt the Special Needs Trust Fairness Act as soon as it passed on the federal level.

“I was proud to cosponsor legislation here in Connecticut in support of this bill and I want to offer a sincere thank you to the legislators in Washington for all of their hard work to turn this proposal into a reality,” said Kelly. “The Special Needs Trust Fairness Act is about fairness and empowerment – it will give special needs individuals the ability to protect their own assets and will end the presumption that all individuals with disabilities lack the mental capacity to handle their own affairs.”

Kelly said the act will also save resident’s time and money.

“The act removes the requirement that these individuals go to probate court to have a trust set up in their name — a time consuming and costly process which involves unnecessary legal and court fees,” he said.

Without the act, federal law allowed disabled individuals to establish a trust to protect their assets, but only if that trust was established by a parent, grandparent, legal guardian or the court. Special needs individuals were not allowed to establish the trust themselves.

