Boys basketball: Masuk defeats Stamford

The Masuk High boys basketball team beat visiting Stamford High, 53-37, on Tuesday night in the season opener at Strong Gymnasium.

Seven Panthers cracked the scoresheet, led by Trevor Rooney with 10 points.

Ryan Winkler and Will Santee had nine points each, while Zach Forte and Luke Shaffer added eight each.

Nico Leveris led Stamford (1-1) with 12 points, while Jerome Atkinson notched eight.

Masuk returns to action next Tuesday against visiting Bunnell High (1-0) at 7.

Stamford hosts Fairfield Ludlowe (1-0) on Friday at 7.