Monroe Courier

Boys basketball: Masuk defeats Stamford

By Mike Suppe on December 20, 2016 in FCIAC, High School Sports, Sports, Sports Features, Sports Lead · 0 Comments

The Masuk High boys basketball team beat visiting Stamford High, 53-37, on Tuesday night in the season opener at Strong Gymnasium.

Seven Panthers cracked the scoresheet, led by Trevor Rooney with 10 points.

Ryan Winkler and Will Santee had nine points each, while Zach Forte and Luke Shaffer added eight each.

Nico Leveris led Stamford (1-1) with 12 points, while Jerome Atkinson notched eight.

Masuk returns to action next Tuesday against visiting Bunnell High (1-0) at 7.

Stamford hosts Fairfield Ludlowe (1-0) on Friday at 7.

 

Related posts:

  1. Wrestling: Masuk upends Staples
  2. Boys lacrosse: Trumbull defeats Masuk
  3. Girls volleyball: Trumbull tops Masuk for third straight win
  4. Boys basketball: Masuk falls to ND-F

Tags: , , , ,

Previous Post Kennedy Center’s Four Seasons Ball raises more than $106,000 Next Post Kelly supports special needs legislation
About author
Mike Suppe

Mike Suppe


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Monroe Courier

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Monroe Courier, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress