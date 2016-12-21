Girls basketball: Masuk’s late comeback falls short

Down by a dozen points with less than three minutes remaining, and seemingly dealing with a lid on the rim, the Masuk High girls basketball team caught fire.

The Panthers finished Tuesday’s visit with Newtown on an 11-0 run. Unfortunately, for the Panthers, they came up just shy in a 41-40 setback.

Newtown improved to 2-1 and the Panthers, coming off a win over Norwich Free Academy in the consolation game of the Masuk Tipoff Tournament, fell to 1-2.

The Panthers hit a trio of 3-pointers in the final minutes to make things interesting and set up a chance to win in the end.

“I’m very happy with that,” Masuk captain Casey Sederquest said of the comeback effort. “All of us gave it our hardest and we fought to the very end. We’re disappointed in the outcome but I couldn’t be prouder of my team.”

Masuk coach Michael Collins was also pleased with the late-game effort which included forcing turnovers to help chip away at the deficit.

“We have great kids. They don’t stop battling. We have good character. We’re going to learn from this,” Collins said.

Sederquest forced a tie-up to give the Panthers possession, leading to a Kaitlyn Infante 3-pointer from the left corner, making the score 41-32 with 2:44 to play.

Callie Engle then canned a 3-pointer from the opposite corner, bringing the score to 41-35 with 2:20 left.

After the Nighthawks chewed a full minute off the clock, the Panthers fouled, sending Rylee Mulligan (game-high 12 points) to the foul line for a one-and-one opportunity. Following a front end miss and Nighthawk rebound, a turnover gave the ball back to Masuk.

Gabby Beckett’s offensive rebound and basket, despite a foul, brought the Panthers to within 41-37 with 57 seconds left. She missed the free throw, but the Nighthawks failed to seal things at the line on the other end, missing two more front-end one-and-one chances.

Beckett dished to Bella Migliaro, who drained a 3-pointer from the left side to slice the lead to a point with just 22 seconds remaining.

The Panthers forced a traveling violation off the ensuing inbound play, but couldn’t capitalize. The Nighthawks missed two more free throws, with 11 seconds left, giving the Panthers a waning seconds look at a go-ahead basket, but they couldn’t get a shot away in time.

“I thought we were going to win. I believe in my kids. If we’re down 10 points with two minutes to go in another game I’ll believe we can win again,” Collins said.

Masuk led 21-16 at halftime but saw the Hawks go on a 15-5 third-quarter run to seize a 31-26 lead heading into the fourth.

The Panthers scored on Gia DeLorenzo’s 3-pointer and an Engle bucket in the third, but missed a majority of their shots in the period.

“I think we struggled a little bit in the third quarter but we came back, we played strong,” said captain Alicia Cascella, who was 2-for-2 at the free throw line as part of the team’s 11-for-17 performance from the charity stripe.

Newtown held Masuk to three free throws in the fourth quarter, as it built a big lead, and without a field goal until the late 3-point barrage.

“They’re a well-coached team,” Collins said of Jeremy O’Connell’s Nighthawks.

Throughout the game, Masuk made just four field goals inside the 3-point arc and hit seven shots from downtown.

“I would have liked to attack the basket a little better,” Collins said.

“We’ve got good shooters, too,” said Collins, adding that he also wants his players to have confidence in taking long-range shots.

Infante had nine points, DeLorenzo and Beckett both had eight, Sederquest scored six, Engle scored four, Migliaro had three and Cascella added two.