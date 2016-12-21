Monroe Courier

Holiday closings for town offices

By TinaMarie Craven on December 21, 2016 in News · 0 Comments

The Monroe Town Hall Offices will be closed on Dec. 26, and Dec. 27 in observance of the Christmas Holiday and on Jan. 2 in observance of New Year’s.  

The Monroe Highway Department will be closed on Dec. 26, in observance of the Christmas Holiday and Monday, Jan. 2, in observance of New Year’s Day.

Please note: Spring Hill Road and Garder Road facilities will be open on Dec. 24 and Dec. 31 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.   

Senior Center

Closed Saturday, Dec. 24 through Dec. 27. The Senior Center will reopen on Dec. 28.

Closed Jan. 2.

Edith Wheeler Memorial Library

Closed Dec. 24 through Dec. 27. The Edith Wheeler Memorial Library will reopen on Dec. 28.

On Dec. 31 the Edith Wheeler Memorial Library will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will be closed Jan. 1 and Jan. 2.

Christmas: No change in trash or recycling pickup schedule.

New Year’s Day: No change in trash or recycling pickup schedule.

TinaMarie Craven is the editor of the Monroe Courier. Prior to working for the Courier she was the editor of the Lewisboro Ledger. She graduated from Ithaca College with a BA in Journalism and Politics in 2015.

