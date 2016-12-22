Monroe’s current food truck laws

“We don’t have a regulation allowing food trucks,” Planning and Zoning Chairman Pat O’Hara said.

From a zoning standpoint, food trucks are not allowed in Monroe because there isn’t a zoning regulation in place for them. However, O’Hara said that Planning and Zoning will be drafting a food truck regulation in January.

First Selectman Steve Vavrek said the town has been making changes to make it more food truck-friendly since 2014.

The Health Department approved a draft food ordinance in June 2015 allowing food trucks to operate in town. A few months later, in November 2015, the Town Council amended the Town Code’s Peddler’s Ordinance to allow licensed food trucks to operate in town. Under the ordinance, food trucks are permitted as long as the truck is licensed by the Health Department and the property owner has given the food truck operator permission to be on the property. Vavrek said the changes took place over the course of a few months and were made because the Health Department and the Town Council “saw the need for licensed food trucks to be able to operate in Monroe.”

Vavrek said that while the Health Department and the town have food truck legislation, Planning and Zoning will have the final say on whether trucks are allowed in town once it drafts its food truck zoning regulations.

“To be fair to Planning and Zoning, they have been very busy approving many new businesses and addressing other town issues, but I’m truly hoping that in 2017 we can put this four-year situation into action,” Vavrek said.