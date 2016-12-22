Veracious presses for food trucks

Veracious Brewing Company recently celebrated its one-year anniversary and is now looking to add food trucks to the brewery’s offerings.

Mark Szamatulski and his wife, Tess, appear to be on top of what’s trendy in business right now. Their brewery falls into the popular microbrewery trend, where drinkers are seeking out a wider variety of flavors instead of going with a big-brand beer. Now they’re trying to get a food truck at their business so their patrons can enjoy a bite to eat while they drink, as the brewery doesn’t serve food.

Food trucks are all the rage for those who want something quick and inexpensive to eat, and they appear to be popping up everywhere these days. Food trucks have become not only an alternative food source but even a form of entertainment, as the Food Network has a program, The Great Food Truck Race, where different food trucks race around different cities competing to see who can make the most money.

There’s local interest in town, as there is a food truck at the weekly farmers’ market. The town even hosted its first Food Truck Festival in September, which featured Vazzy’s Osteria Pizza Truck, Mama Dee’s Italian Kitchen and Donut Crazy.

Now the Szamatulskis are trying to make it so different food truck vendors can sell their food to the brewery’s patrons from its parking lot. However, they can’t get a permit because the town does not have a zoning regulation for food trucks.

Food trucks

Mark and Tess said they have been working to get a food truck permit since they opened Veracious in June 2015.

At first they thought they had to go through the Health Department to get permission for a food truck, but they were told that as long as the food truck was up to code and registered, the Health Department didn’t have a problem with it.

Then they had to deal with an outdated and now updated section of the Town Code, the Peddler’s Ordinance, which stated that vendors could not stay in one place for longer than 10 minutes. In November 2015, the Town Council changed the ordinance and made it so food trucks were permitted to park at breweries. Mark and Tess said First Selectman Steve Vavrek and Town Council member Ken Kellogg helped make the changes to the ordinance.

After that the Szamatulskis went to Planning and Zoning to get permission to have the food trucks outside their brewery. Here they were met with another obstacle.

“They were saying we [Planning and Zoning] have to make a zoning regulation for food trucks,” Mark said. “People can have them at their houses, but we can’t have it at businesses.”

“Or they can have them at the Monroe Farmers’ Market, but we can’t have it here,” Tess said.

They were told that there wasn’t really any specific ruling that said they couldn’t have food trucks but that there wasn’t a ruling that permitted them to have them either.

As the Szamatulskis were told there wasn’t really a decision either way on the matter, they chose to have food trucks at their brewery while they waited for the regulation gray zone to be resolved.

The meeting

During last month’s Planning and Zoning meeting, Mark Szamatulski presented the commission with a petition to allow food trucks at his brewery. The petition featured 750 different signatures from people within Monroe and from around the state, supporting the Szamatulskis’ request for food trucks.

“Food trucks, I think, are a bit misunderstood,” Mark said. “For a brewery they’re nice to have so we can focus on our beer.”

He went on to say that he doesn’t want to add a restaurant to the brewery but that it’s common for breweries to have food trucks around.

“Zoning wants to regulate food trucks, which makes sense. You want to make sure the property owner agrees to have a food truck. You don’t want a food truck pulling up in front of a restaurant, because it’s the restaurant’s business. The site plan has to support food trucks, the Health Department has to approve the truck and it should be a Connecticut truck as well,” Mark said. “But food trucks would help us compete with other breweries.”

He also informed Planning and Zoning that in addition to the food truck issue, they were still having problems with the signage for the brewery. Mark said the building’s lease agreement is up in three years and if the town doesn’t work with them to fix the signage and allow the food trucks, the brewery and his other business, Maltose Express, could move out of Monroe.

During the meeting, Drew Caplan, local owner of food truck DrewbaQ, spoke to Planning and Zoning after Mark and said food trucks “are a good option for people that want to eat.”

He also said food trucks do not hurt local restaurants because customers at Veracious order food from area businesses that is delivered to the brewery.

The members of Planning and Zoning did not comment on Mark or Caplan’s food truck statements during the meeting.

Aftermath

Tess said she and her husband received a letter from Planning and Zoning the day after the meeting where they presented their petition stating that Veracious was not allowed to have food trucks at the property because Planning and Zoning doesn’t have an official rule about it.

“So we went to P&Z and the next day we got the letter, so that means they had mailed it before the meeting,” Tess said.

The letter said the brewery is not allowed to have food trucks and if it continues to host food trucks it may be fined $150 for each day a food truck is at the brewery.

However, Tess said they had already booked different food trucks for the whole month so that they would continue to have food trucks throughout December, as they had already made the commitments, but they won’t be scheduling any additional trucks until the issue is resolved.

“We don’t want to cancel on them because then people won’t think you’re reliable,” Mark said.

Both Tess and Mark said they feel as if they’re in a tight spot because they want to keep their commitments but at the same time they want to be in compliance with the town.

“We’re trying, we want to follow the rules, we don’t want to be the bad people,” Mark said.

The owners can’t help but be frustrated at the back-and-forth they’ve had with Planning and Zoning about the food truck issue.

“They’re not helping us,” Tess said.

Tess said that after receiving the letter, they contacted Planning and Zoning to say that Veracious had already booked food trucks throughout the month and would not schedule any more food trucks in the future.

Mark said Planning and Zoning had not officially said it was going to fine them but he knows it is working to do so.

The Courier spoke with Pat O’Hara, Planning and Zoning chairman, who said, “We don’t have a regulation allowing food trucks.”

He also said that the letter the Szamatulskis received is a standard letter from the zoning enforcement officer (ZEO) informing property owners of what actions may take place.

“The commission is trying to work through zoning enforcement issues with property owners rather than generate legal battles,” O’Hara said.

He said it is up to the ZEO to decide whether someone will receive a citation.

“They’re being business-unfriendly, they’re being difficult,” Tess said. “I’ve just about had it.”

Mark said it took more than 20 months of working with Planning and Zoning to get Veracious off the ground and they don’t want to go through another lengthy process just to have food trucks.

“We don’t make money off the food trucks,” Tess said. She recognized that trucks can draw more people to the brewery, who in turn might buy beer, which benefits Veracious, but they’re not getting a cut of the food truck’s profits.

“We do make money because people will stay longer,” she said.

Mark and Tess said that having a food truck would make it easier for their patrons to get food because it would provide them with more options, as they already allow people to have food delivered to the brewery and to bring meals from home.

The Szamatulskis said they don’t have any plans to serve food out of their brewery. They prefer to focus on crafting their beer and they don’t want to be seen as a competitor by the local restaurants they sell their beer to.

Other concerns

The food truck confusion isn’t the only problem the Szamatulskis have had with Planning and Zoning. They’re also trying to work with the commission to do something about the signs for their business.

“When we started building the brewery, we had to get an 80-square-foot sign because the rule was you had to match the other businesses in the building,” Mark said.

“We don’t want to get that big a sign,” Tess said.

However, by the time they finished going through the more than 20-month Planning and Zoning process and started building, the law had changed, requiring a 15-square-foot sign.

“So now we have a problem because we don’t have a sign on the street because they’re doing construction there. The sign is very small anyway, and you can’t even see it [from the road], and it has to be 50 feet from the street because they’re doing construction,” Mark said. “Meanwhile, we’re set back 200 feet from the street and if we put all our letters this big, no one would see them because Veracious Brewing Company wouldn’t fit in 15 square feet very well.”

To try to compensate, they put a large V sign outside their brewery, but they’re hoping the zoning regulations will be changed to require buildings to have uniform signage.

“Maybe then we’ll have a sign people can see,” he said.

Tess said she finds the sign issue to be very frustrating because the V sign causes people to think their business sells vapor cigarettes or that the brewery is called V.

Mark said that they would love to build a patio for the business but they don’t think it’s worth the trouble, given the ongoing food truck and signage issues.

Veracious

To its credit, Veracious has grown in the past year of its operation. Within the first year, Mark and Tess increased the number of fermenters from 10 to 14, and they have created 32 different beers. The brewery was named one of BeerAdvocate’s top 33 new breweries of 2015, a year that saw 680 new breweries across the country. Veracious was also listed in the top five of Boston.com’s 34 fall beers to try in New England. Tess said the brewery currently sells beer to the Bluefish stadium in Bridgeport and is working on making a special beer for the stadium.

Currently, the brewery works to be hyper-local, using local products and hosting local musicians and even local food trucks (before they were prohibited from having them).

Moving forward

“If we can’t get a sign and if we can’t get a food truck or they’re going to make us work so hard for a food truck it’s just not worth it, we’ll go to another town,” Mark said.

The Szamatulskis have three more years on their lease for their two businesses located on Main Street, Veracious and Maltose Express.

“We want to become a big, successful brewery. We want to have all the facets, a patio, a sign you can see from the street, and it would be really nice to have food trucks,” Mark said.

“It’s just been frustrating, and I want to live and let live and go to a town that will welcome us and that’s going to help us, not hinder us,” Tess said. “Right now it’s been a struggle, and I’m sick of fighting.”

So far, Mark and Tess said, they are in the early stages of looking at locations in other towns, but might consider moving their businesses to Trumbull because it would make their work closer to home.

“No one’s really working with us, and that’s the problem,” Mark said.

Editor’s note: When traveling to Veracious to meet with Mark and Tess, the reporter drove past the brewery because of the minimal signage and was able to locate the brewery only because of its proximity to The Tavern.