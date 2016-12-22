Wrestling: Green Wave sinks Panthers

The New Milford High wrestling team pinned a 61-12 defeat on Masuk High in a dual meet on Wednesday night.
Results as follows:
106 Joann Ortiz (NM) forfeit
113 Steven Brooks (NM) forfeit
120 Brandon Leonard (NM) dec Mike Fedorko, 6-4
126 Collin Lindner (NM) TF Zach Minch, 17-1
132 Mel Ortiz (NM) pin Tore Gambino, 1:23
138 Tyler Schultz (NM) forfeit
145 CJ Schultz (NM) pin Curtis Fedorko, 2:38
152 Vincent Rago (NM) pin Jason Lobdell, 3:57
160 Kyle Weiss (M) dec Ryan Paist, 9-7 SV
170 Cameron Berger (NM) pin Rodolfo Mathews, 3:24
182 Kyle Fabich (NM) pin CJ Zaccarigni, 2:36
195 David Angola (NM) pin Jordy Huebner, 1:03
220 Rob Krajewski (M) pin Julian Reza, 5:01
285 Tim Kwochka (M) dec Nick Borek, 10-4
Masuk fell to 2-2, 1-1 in the South-West Conference.