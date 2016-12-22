Monroe Courier

Wrestling: Green Wave sinks Panthers

By Monroe Courier on December 22, 2016 in High School Sports, Sports, Sports Features, Sports Lead · 0 Comments

The New Milford High wrestling team pinned a 61-12 defeat on Masuk High in a dual meet on Wednesday night.

Results as follows:

106 Joann Ortiz (NM) forfeit         

113 Steven Brooks (NM) forfeit

120 Brandon Leonard (NM) dec Mike Fedorko, 6-4

126 Collin Lindner (NM) TF Zach Minch, 17-1

132 Mel Ortiz (NM) pin Tore Gambino, 1:23

138 Tyler Schultz (NM) forfeit

145 CJ Schultz (NM) pin Curtis Fedorko, 2:38

152 Vincent Rago (NM) pin Jason Lobdell, 3:57

160 Kyle Weiss (M) dec Ryan Paist, 9-7 SV

170 Cameron Berger (NM) pin Rodolfo Mathews, 3:24

182 Kyle Fabich (NM) pin CJ Zaccarigni, 2:36

195 David Angola (NM) pin Jordy Huebner, 1:03

220 Rob Krajewski (M) pin Julian Reza, 5:01

285 Tim Kwochka (M) dec Nick Borek, 10-4

 

Masuk fell to 2-2, 1-1 in the South-West Conference.

