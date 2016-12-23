Council benches part-time pay plan

The town of Monroe’s Human Resources director, Cathy Lombardi, presented the part-time pay plan during the Dec. 12 Town Council meeting.

During the meeting she requested approval for a lump sum of funding to be dispersed throughout the town departments. Town Council member Ken Kellogg said that the Strategic Planning Commission had already reviewed the “comprehensive plan” and commended Lombardi and council member Nicholas Kapoor for their work in gathering data to put the plan together.

“I was so happy to be a part of the development of the town’s first part-time pay plan over the past several months. Staff and various Town Council committees have worked tirelessly to come up with the final product,” Kapoor said.

Lombardi had asked that the town approve $34,625,000. Town Council Chairman Frank Lieto voiced his concerns about the town’s proposed part-time pay plan presentation. He said he didn’t recall the council ever agreeing on a particular amount of money for the part-time employees.

“We never got to that analysis,” he said.

The council members did not have a problem with Lombardi’s proposed figure, but asked to see the number broken down to see how much of those funds each department would be using.

Lieto said it would be better to see the funds each department needs to pay its part-time employees, making a line item for each department’s part-time payroll, similar to the way departments make their financial requests during the budget process.

Lieto thanked Lombardi and Kapoor for all the time they had put into the plan and said the other council members should take the time to review all the information before them before voting on the plan in January.

The plan itself allows the department heads to have minimum, middle and maximum wage ranges for part-time employees based on education and longevity. Lombardi noted that the state’s minimum wage is set to increase to $10.10 per hour from the current $9.60 per hour.

“The part-time pay plan,” Kapoor said, “allows us to reward our part-time employees who have so diligently worked for the town, many of them for several years. The pay plan establishes ranges for each part-time position in town and allows there to be a structure of part-time pay scales going forward. This increases the chances of stability in our part-time work force, ensuring the town of Monroe and its residents are served correctly and as fast as possible. This plan also allows the town to plan for the future and budget more accurately for our part-time employees. This is a prime example of working smarter and more efficiently for the town and is something I look forward to continue to work on going forward.”

Lieto said he wanted to see what each department needed to pay their part-time employees and the number proposed for the wage increases before the council votes on the plan next month.

Council member Phyllis Kansky said she was willing to vote on the plan that night and didn’t think it was the Town Council’s place to decide how much each individual employee is paid.

“I don’t know how far we should get into who gets what. That, to me, is management’s decision, not council’s. We dedicate a block of money and then we let management decide on how that money should be dispersed,” Kansky said.

Lieto said he would like to see “where the money is going, what the proposals are [and] know where we are in that allocation” and then approve them.

Lombardi said she will present the plan again based on the Town Council’s request.