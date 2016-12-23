Health Dept. receives $6,000 grant

The Monroe Health Department has been awarded $6,000 to support its progress in meeting the requirements of the Public Health Accreditation Board (PHAB), the first and only voluntary national accreditation program for public health departments.

The Monroe Health Department is one of 28 local health departments from 21 states to receive this funding through the Accreditation Support Initiative (ASI). Monroe’s Health Department director Nancy Brault said 85 local health departments of all sizes and types, ranging from rural to urban applied for funding.

Now in its sixth year, the ASI was created in 2011 to promote national accreditation readiness among a greater number of local health departments and support their varying needs to reach accreditation. Funding for the ASI is provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Office for State, Tribal, Local, and Territorial Support (CDC) and administered by the National Association of County and City Health Officials (NACCHO).

The Monroe Health Department received funding to develop the department’s strategic plan and workforce development plan.

“We are grateful to have received the Accreditation Support Initiative funding from the CDC and NACCHO because I believe the funds will help us improve our performance, achieve our strategic goals, and continue making progress to build better health outcomes for the people in our community,” Brault said.

More information, including a full list of selected local health departments and descriptions of the work they have been funded to complete, can be found at www.naccho.org/asi.