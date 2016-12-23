Monroe firefighters give Santa a lift

Santa Claus made an early pit stop in town over the weekend to trade in his sleigh for a ride on the Monroe Fire Department’s rig.

The Monroe Fire Department escorted Santa Claus around town on Saturday to help deliver presents to three children around town.

Kevin Catalano from the Monroe Fire Department said the department has been adopting families during the holiday season for the past three years. These families typically have an extenuating circumstance, so the department reaches out to the family to find out what the children really want for the holidays.

“We wanted to do something for really deserving families,” Catalano said.

The firefighters helped Santa hand out toys in addition to providing fire truck tours for the kids.



“We have helped grant Christmas wishes to a total 20 deserving children in eight different families in town over the past three years,” he said.

Patricia Lopez said she lost her job in May and it’s been a rough year for her and her family, but she couldn’t believe how kind the fire department was when it helped Santa deliver some early gifts to her home this holiday season.

Lopez said it was a wonderful experience to have the fire department bring Santa to her home.

“The kids were jumping and screaming,” Lopez said. “They were pretty excited.”

The firefighters gave a present to each child and they also gave the children a hat and a pair of gloves.

“To know that the town is there for me and my kids, it really touched me,” Lopez said. “It was very moving and it meant a lot to me.”

Lopez said her children also received gifts through the town’s Giving Tree program and that she appreciates the community’s generosity.

“It’s been a very warm Christmas here in Monroe,” she said.