Old fashioned Christmas

World War II had just ended three years earlier. I was five and my brother, Wayne, was six-years-old.
Our father, Wayne, died at the Battle of the Bulge in Germany. My mother’s family were the Allen’s of Westport.
It was her Yankee guts and being related to Ethan Allen that pulled my mother out of her depression. She taught us that Christmas could be made up of the simplest things all around us.
We all climbed into my mother’s ‘38 Ford and drove to the Redding woods. My mother cut branches popping with red berries.
“What’s that you’re cutting, Mama?”
“They’re bittersweet berries, my curious Gary.”
Then she cut some branches off a fragrant balsam. Once home mother molded a coat hanger and twisted wire to attach her cuttings from the woods, topped off with a large red bow.
We all just stood and gazed at mom’s masterpiece on our front door.
“I have a surprise for you boys,” said Mama.
We drove up to the Norwalk Armory on West Ave.
Wayne and I wore blue trousers, white pressed shirts accented with red ties. Mama always made sure our hair was neatly combed, along with wetting her fingers for the final touch.
Mama, Wayne and I all found seats in the front of the auditorium. The stage had purple drapes that started opening up.
My eyes nearly popped out because Santa himself was sitting in a large green chair.
Next the lights went out and I could see two brilliant objects sporting red and green lights turning round and round.
The floodlights came on exposing a young blonde girls twirling two batons. Santa stood up and said, “I want all you boys and girls to come up on stage.”
I was so nervous, but Wayne was eager to go up. We walk up, when Santa handed Wayne and I his personal presents.
We then went back to sit with Mama.
“Well open them up.”
My present was wrapped in red cry paper and tied off with silver ribbon.
I proceeded to open my treasure.
“Mama, it’s strips of colored clay!”
I’m staring at red, green, blue and grey pieces of “gold.”
Well that’s how it looked to a war orphan.
I will never forget that special Christmas that I shared with my mother and Wayne back in 1947.
Writers’ Bloc appears in the Monroe Courier to present the work of the members of the Writers’ Workshop conducted monthly at the Edith Wheeler Memorial Library and open to all aspiring wordsmiths.
Old fashioned Christmas
By By Gary Bennett on December 24, 2016 in Commentary, Opinion · 0 Comments
World War II had just ended three years earlier. I was five and my brother, Wayne, was six-years-old.
Our father, Wayne, died at the Battle of the Bulge in Germany. My mother’s family were the Allen’s of Westport.
It was her Yankee guts and being related to Ethan Allen that pulled my mother out of her depression. She taught us that Christmas could be made up of the simplest things all around us.
We all climbed into my mother’s ‘38 Ford and drove to the Redding woods. My mother cut branches popping with red berries.
“What’s that you’re cutting, Mama?”
“They’re bittersweet berries, my curious Gary.”
Then she cut some branches off a fragrant balsam. Once home mother molded a coat hanger and twisted wire to attach her cuttings from the woods, topped off with a large red bow.
We all just stood and gazed at mom’s masterpiece on our front door.
“I have a surprise for you boys,” said Mama.
We drove up to the Norwalk Armory on West Ave.
Wayne and I wore blue trousers, white pressed shirts accented with red ties. Mama always made sure our hair was neatly combed, along with wetting her fingers for the final touch.
Mama, Wayne and I all found seats in the front of the auditorium. The stage had purple drapes that started opening up.
My eyes nearly popped out because Santa himself was sitting in a large green chair.
Next the lights went out and I could see two brilliant objects sporting red and green lights turning round and round.
The floodlights came on exposing a young blonde girls twirling two batons. Santa stood up and said, “I want all you boys and girls to come up on stage.”
I was so nervous, but Wayne was eager to go up. We walk up, when Santa handed Wayne and I his personal presents.
We then went back to sit with Mama.
“Well open them up.”
My present was wrapped in red cry paper and tied off with silver ribbon.
I proceeded to open my treasure.
“Mama, it’s strips of colored clay!”
I’m staring at red, green, blue and grey pieces of “gold.”
Well that’s how it looked to a war orphan.
I will never forget that special Christmas that I shared with my mother and Wayne back in 1947.
Writers’ Bloc appears in the Monroe Courier to present the work of the members of the Writers’ Workshop conducted monthly at the Edith Wheeler Memorial Library and open to all aspiring wordsmiths.
Related posts:
Tags: Christmas, Monroe, opinion, writers bloc
About author
By Gary Bennett
By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement