Parks and Rec offers youth tennis lessons

For details on the following activities, additional program information and registration please visit the Parks and Recreation website at www.MonroeRec.org. Register early so that programs are not cancelled due to insufficient enrollment.

Indoor Youth Tennis Lessons

Monroe Parks and Recreation welcomes Greg Sansonetti and his excellent adult staff back for a seventh season! Greg, based in Fairfield County, brings over 15 years worth of tennis teaching experience. Participants will learn a different stroke each week. This includes the forehand, backhand, serve and volley in game situations. All participants need their own racquet (bring your own or purchase through your instructor). Lessons for ages five to seven and seven to ten are held Tuesdays, Jan. 17 – Feb. 21 in the Chalk Hill Gym at 4:30-5:30 p.m. Fees: $135 resident/$148 non-resident. For more information, please contact Greg at 203-414-9453.

A Cappella Choir

Do you love to sing and imagine yourself as a member of one of the a cappella groups in the movie Pitch Perfect? As a member of Monroe’s A Cappella Choir, you will have the opportunity to learn harmonies and arrangements for a wide variety of songs, from modern pop to classic standards. Through singing you will earn a greater sense of self confidence and enjoy a unique brand of camaraderie with your fellow singers. The season will conclude with a performance for family and friends. For grades seven through 12. Session 2: Tues/Thurs, Jan. 10 – March 2 at 3:30-4:30. Location: Chalk Hill. Fees: $100 resident/$110 non-residents.

Parent and Child Aquatics

Program builds basic water safety for both parents and children ages two to four, helping young children become comfortable in the water so they are willing and ready to learn to swim. These basic skills include adjusting to the water environment, showing comfort while maintaining a front or back position in the water and demonstrating breath control, including blowing bubbles or voluntarily submerging under water. Adult participation is required. Session 3: Saturdays, Jan. 14–Feb. 4 at 12:30-1 p.m. Registration deadline: Jan 8. Fees: $60 resident/$70 non-resident.

Preschool Aquatics

Program gives children age four to five a positive, developmentally appropriate aquatic learning experience that emphasizes water safety, survival and foundational swimming concepts. Skills are age-appropriate, helping participants achieve success on a regular basis while in a class environment with their peers. Session 3: Saturdays, Jan. 14–Feb. 4 at 1:00-1:30 pm. Registration deadline: Jan 8. Fees: $60 resident/$70 non-resident.

2017 Summer Job Applications

The Monroe Parks and Recreation Department will begin accepting applications for summer jobs starting Jan. 3 and will do so until March 17, 2017. The following positions are available to be applied for at this time: Admissions Monitor, Seasonal Park Security/Boat Ramp Attendant, Maintainer 1-3, Lifeguard 1-3, Swim Instructor, Summer Fun Days Counselor. All lifeguard applicants must attach a copy of all pertinent certifications or the application will not be accepted. Job descriptions for all positions are available in the Parks and Recreation Department Office located in the Town Hall. Job applications can be obtained at the office Monday–Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Friday 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Applications can also be downloaded from www.monroerec.org. All applicants must be 16 years old by May 1, 2017 to be eligible for employment.