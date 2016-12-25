Monroe Courier

Police logs Dec. 12 to Dec. 18

By TinaMarie Craven on December 25, 2016 in Lead News, News · 0 Comments

The Monroe Police Department responded to 35 alarms and 24 medical emergencies and one 911 hang-up between Dec. 12 and Dec. 18.

Monday, Dec. 12

6:16 a.m. — Car accident reported on Route 25. Two cars were in a collision, no injuries were reported.

3:22 p.m. —Vandalism reported on Stanley Road. Person said that someone cut their Christmas lights.

5:56 — Fraud reported on Fan Hill Road. Person said someone had committed credit card fraud using their name.

Tuesday, Dec. 13

11:06 a.m. — Car accident reported on Purdy Hill Road. Two cars were in a collision in a parking lot, no injuries reported.

Wednesday, Dec. 14

1:21 a.m. — Car accident reported on Hattertown Road. A car struck a pole.

6:24 — Car accident reported on Route 25. Two cars were in a head on collision.

7:49 — Car accident reported on Route 111. Three cars were in a collision.

9:24 — Car accident reported on Route 25. Two cars were in a collision.

9:33 — Car accident reported on Route 25. Three cars were in a collision.

1:51 p.m. — Car accident reported on Route 25. Two cars were in a collision in a parking lot, no injuries reported.

2:57 — Car accident reported on Route 111. Three cars were in a collision.

4:12 — Car accident reported on Route 111. Two cars were in a collision, no injuries reported.

6:23 — Car accident reported on Barn Hill Road. Two cars were in a collision, no injuries reported.

Thursday, Dec. 15

10:11 a.m. — Car accident reported on Route 111. Two cars were in a collision, no injuries reported.

12:30 p.m. — Animal complaint reported on High Meadow Road. Person said bats were in their attic.

Friday, Dec. 16

5:30 p.m. — DUI reported on Route 111. Police arrested 49-year-old Patricia McDermott for an alleged DUI and for failing to stay in her lane. She was released on a $500 bond.

6:34 — Car accident reported on Route 25. Two cars were in a collision.

9:55 — Car accident reported on Route 111. A car was sideswiped by another car that did not stop.

Saturday, Dec. 17

6:49 a.m. — Car accident reported on Route 34. Two cars were in a collision,

9:08 p.m. — Fraud complaint reported on Scenic Hill Lane. Person said there was an issue with their credit card.

Sunday, Dec. 18

4:01 p.m. — Car accident reported on Route 25. Two cars were in a collision, no injuries reported.

 

Related posts:

  1. Police logs Sept. 6 to Sept. 11
  2. Police logs Sept. 19 to Sept. 25
  3. Police logs Oct. 24 to Oct. 30
  4. Police logs Nov. 28 to Dec. 4

Tags: , , , , ,

Previous Post Seeking a light
About author
TinaMarie Craven

TinaMarie Craven


TinaMarie Craven is the editor of the Monroe Courier. Prior to working for the Courier she was the editor of the Lewisboro Ledger. She graduated from Ithaca College with a BA in Journalism and Politics in 2015.

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Monroe Courier

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Monroe Courier, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress