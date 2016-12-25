Police logs Dec. 12 to Dec. 18

The Monroe Police Department responded to 35 alarms and 24 medical emergencies and one 911 hang-up between Dec. 12 and Dec. 18.

Monday, Dec. 12

6:16 a.m. — Car accident reported on Route 25. Two cars were in a collision, no injuries were reported.

3:22 p.m. —Vandalism reported on Stanley Road. Person said that someone cut their Christmas lights.

5:56 — Fraud reported on Fan Hill Road. Person said someone had committed credit card fraud using their name.

Tuesday, Dec. 13

11:06 a.m. — Car accident reported on Purdy Hill Road. Two cars were in a collision in a parking lot, no injuries reported.

Wednesday, Dec. 14

1:21 a.m. — Car accident reported on Hattertown Road. A car struck a pole.

6:24 — Car accident reported on Route 25. Two cars were in a head on collision.

7:49 — Car accident reported on Route 111. Three cars were in a collision.

9:24 — Car accident reported on Route 25. Two cars were in a collision.

9:33 — Car accident reported on Route 25. Three cars were in a collision.

1:51 p.m. — Car accident reported on Route 25. Two cars were in a collision in a parking lot, no injuries reported.

2:57 — Car accident reported on Route 111. Three cars were in a collision.

4:12 — Car accident reported on Route 111. Two cars were in a collision, no injuries reported.

6:23 — Car accident reported on Barn Hill Road. Two cars were in a collision, no injuries reported.

Thursday, Dec. 15

10:11 a.m. — Car accident reported on Route 111. Two cars were in a collision, no injuries reported.

12:30 p.m. — Animal complaint reported on High Meadow Road. Person said bats were in their attic.

Friday, Dec. 16

5:30 p.m. — DUI reported on Route 111. Police arrested 49-year-old Patricia McDermott for an alleged DUI and for failing to stay in her lane. She was released on a $500 bond.

6:34 — Car accident reported on Route 25. Two cars were in a collision.

9:55 — Car accident reported on Route 111. A car was sideswiped by another car that did not stop.

Saturday, Dec. 17

6:49 a.m. — Car accident reported on Route 34. Two cars were in a collision,

9:08 p.m. — Fraud complaint reported on Scenic Hill Lane. Person said there was an issue with their credit card.

Sunday, Dec. 18

4:01 p.m. — Car accident reported on Route 25. Two cars were in a collision, no injuries reported.