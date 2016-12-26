Local scouts camp in snow

Monroe’s Boy Scout Troop 203 recently participated in their first camp-out at Camp Bullowa in Stony Point, NY.

While there they attended and participated in Scout Day at West Point Military Academy. Prior to attending the Army-Morgan State football game, they took a personal tour of the West Point campus, saw the Cadet Review/Military Parade, parachute demonstrations and participated in Cadet club activities.

After the game they returned to camp and prepared for the stormy weather predicted for overnight. Their Scoutmaster John Quinlavin said the “forecast was spot on” as the troop woke to ice and a frozen slush covered camp. As Troop 203’s scouts are all experienced, the weather did not deter them from proceeding with plans to cook a breakfast of pancakes and sausage, Quinlavin said.