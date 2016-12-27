December school notes

Roger Williams University

The following local students graduated from Roger Williams University in 2016:

Emerson Ball, Scott Buhlmann, David Hawley, Amanda Inzitari, Jessica Konkol, Jake Nielsen, Kevin Pieper and Jonathan Pulliam.

Quinnipiac University

Thirteen Quinnipiac University physical therapy students, including Monroe’s Nicole Frey were recently recognized as members of the Physical Therapy Pro Bono National Honor Society during a clinic-wide volunteer recognition program at Quinnipiac’s North Haven Campus. Founded in 2014, the Physical Therapy Pro Bono Honor Society recognizes outstanding physical therapy students who provide pro bono service as a part of their education. Quinnipiac is one of 16 schools that adds members on a regular basis.

Eastern Connecticut State

Forty-nine psychology students from Eastern Connecticut State University presented their research on Dec. 9 at the department’s annual Psychological Science Night.

Among the students who presented were:

Lauren Leavey presented her research project titled “The Relationship Between Personality Types and Levels of Aggression and Gender Differences.”

Morgan Winship’s research project was titled “The Influence of Divorce on Intimacy & Romantic Relationship Satisfaction.”

Undergraduate research and creative activity at Eastern provide opportunities for students to work closely with faculty mentors on research or creative work. Projects are aligned with the mentor’s expertise and designed to expose students to professional activities within a chosen field.

Eastern Connecticut State University recently hosted its annual Scholarship Reception in the Fine Arts Instructional Center. The event brought together major ECSU Foundation scholarship donors and their respective student-recipients. This year students were awarded scholarships, totaling more than $600,000 in financial aid to students of all backgrounds and academic majors. Spencer Jahn was selected as the recipient of one of the prestigious scholarships.

Air Force

U.S. Air Force Airman Anthony Chacho graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills. Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.