The Highway Department will be collecting Christmas trees placed at the curb by 7 a.m. beginning the week of Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 and ending on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.

Trees should be free of all accessories and should not be bagged. It is not necessary to call for an appointment. Residents also have the option of taking their Christmas tree free of charge to the Garder Road Landfill, 211 Garder Road, on Fridays or Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.