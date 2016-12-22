Boys ice hockey: Masuk doubled up by TC

Masuk High’s boys hockey team, just nine seconds after falling behind by two goals early in the third period, got back to within one. But the Panthers’ bid to even the score went by the boards and Trinity Catholic skated away with a 6-3 win at The Rinks at Shelton on Thursday.

Trinity scored 3:23 into the third for a 4-2 lead and the Panthers responded right off the ensuing faceoff, as Adam Montague centered to Elijah Begin for a goal at the 3:32 mark.

Less than a minute later, Begin had an opportunity to tie the score with a one-on-one opportunity, but Trinity goaltender Zach Lockwood came up with the save.

Trinity’s Billy Schaner, assisted by Jake Lavato, made it a 5-3 game 8:37 into the third, and the visitors iced the game with a short-handed empty netter.

Masuk scored first, only 16 seconds into the game, when Begin assisted Brendan Andros. Trinity’s Logan Healy netted the next two goals for a 2-1 Trinity lead heading into the second.

The Panthers knotted the score at the 11:03 mark, when Casey Bowler scored a goal assisted by Begin and Adam Montague. The play developed in the defensive end, when Bowler got the puck around a Trinity player and out of the zone. Bowler followed up on the rush and cashed in to make it a 2-2 game.

Healy set up Quinn Thompson at the 13:38 mark, for a 3-2 lead heading into the third period. Jack Kinahan opened the final-stanza scoring.

Masuk’s top line of Begin, Bowler and Montague have combined to factor in on almost every Panther goal to begin the year, playing a part in five of the team’s six opening night net-finders of a 6-4 win over Norwalk-Brien McMahon.

“They’re doing well,” said Masuk coach Andy Townsend, adding that he’s pleased with the offense overall in the early going.

The Masuk coach never doubted that his team could win the game against Trinity, despite playing from behind for most of the tilt.

“I felt, even after the first period down 2-1, we could be in control of this game,” Townsend said. “Their goalie made some good saves. We were just sloppy in our own end.”

Townsend said he wants to see improvement on the part of the team as a whole in slowing down the opposition.

“Defensively we’re just a mess right now. We’re way too easy to play against defensively,” Townsend said. “We’ve got to do a better job of making it difficult for the opposing team to gain entry to the zone.”

The coach added that his team is talented enough to win every game on its schedule, but can also lose at any time if not on its game.

“We definitely have potential. We’ve got to show the ability to learn, be coachable, and make adjustments to our game,” he said. “When we are focused and we show up to play we’re a good hockey team.”

The Panthers take a holiday break from game action and get back at it when Sheehan of Wallingford visits The Rinks on Wednesday, Jan. 4, for an 8 p.m. puck drop.