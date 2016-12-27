Girls basketball: Panthers show fight in defeat

Although Trumbull High’s girls basketball team defeated the Panthers 49-33 in the opening round of the Masuk Holiday Tournament on Monday, the biggest takeaway for Masuk coach Michael Collins was something that doesn’t show up on the scoreboard.

“We had kids diving on the floor with 25 seconds left in a 16-point game,” Collins said.

The wire to wire effort on the part of the Panthers continues. They fell to 1-4 (two of those defeats were by a combined three points), losing to an unbeaten FCIAC squad. Trumbull improved to 5-0 and advanced to play Bethel in the tourney championship game on Wednesday. Bethel beat Amity of Woodbridge in the other game.

“That team is one of the best teams in the state,” Collins said of Trumbull. “They’re a team that just doesn’t have any weaknesses, and we’re still gaining experience”

The Eagles jumped out to a 17-4 lead after one quarter of play and never looked back. But give the Panthers some credit; they were mostly even with Trumbull throughout the rest of the night, even before Trumbull’s starters/ regulars were taken out of the game.

“When we play good teams we see what we’re doing well and what we’re not doing well,” Masuk captain Casey Sederquest said.

After Masuk’s Sam Schiebe scored on a baseline move to make it 19-6, the Panthers made four consecutive stops on defense but couldn’t cash in at the other end of the court thanks in large part to Trumbull’s strong defense.

“Our shots weren’t falling. We couldn’t break the defense. They kept trapping really hard – we did the best we could to break it,” Masuk captain Alicia Cascella said. “We dug deep and tried to do the best we could to come back.”

Down 23-8 late in the second, Masuk ended the half on a point-for-point stretch with the Eagles, leaving the score 30-15 at the half.

The Panthers forced consecutive turnovers on Trumbull possessions to begin the second half, but couldn’t dig into the deficit and the Eagles logged the first nine points of the third quarter before a Gabby Beckett 3-pointer ended the run. Kaitlyn Infante followed with a 3-pointer of her own, making the score 39-21, but the Panthers got no closer until late in the game.

Beckett had a team-high 10 points, and Infante scored 8 – both players drained a pair of shots from downtown.

Gia DeLorenzo scored 5 points, Cascella and Brianna Craig both had 3, and Schiebe and Emily Rentz both added 2.