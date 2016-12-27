Boys basketball: Masuk loses to Bunnell Bulldogs

Masuk High lost to Bunnell High, 72-50, in the first round of the Masuk Boys Basketball Holiday Tournament in Monroe on Tuesday.

The Bulldogs will play Ridgefield High in the title game at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

The Tigers defeated Daniel Hand of Madison in the first game.

Masuk plays Hand at 5:15 on Thursday in the consolation round.

Masuk’s Ryan Winkler scored 11 points, Jedrek Wittenberger scored seven and Zach Forte and Will Santee had six points each.

Zhyaire Fernandes scored 25 points and Max Edwards scored 15 to lead Bunnell.

Bunnell took a 15-5 lead in the first period behind Josh Vasquez and Fernandes.

The Panthers rallied when Forte scored consecutive hoops off assists from Trevor Rooney and Santee knocked down the first of his two 3-pointers.

Masuk’s offensive patterns resulted in points to open the second quarter.

Luke Shaffer had a bucket, Winkler buried a trey, and Shaffer’s steal of an entry pass resulted in a run-out basket by Wittenberger.

Bunnell kept pace with Edwards and Fernandes posting three-point plays. The Bulldogs extended their lead to 34-22 after a 7-of-8 free-throw string midway through the stanza.

Forte’s defensive board and outlet pass to Winkler led to a layup and it was 36-26 at the break.

Bunnell opened the third period with a 7-0 run on baskets from Fernandes, Kwann Geer and Edwards on a long 3-pointer from above the key.

Rooney made a brace of free throws to break the streak, but Bunnell took a 52-35 lead into the final quarter.

Fernandes scored on a leaner in traffic to make it 57-37.

Rooney made a great pass to Winkler for a hoop, Wittenberger made two freebies and then made a kick-out pass to Santee for a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to 15.

Bunnell’s Khalid Moreland had two baskets, and Elijah Alexandre and Edwards tallied inside before reserves played out the final 2:32.

Teayn Kimmett, David Allen and Shaffer each scored two points down the stretch.