School board members question superintendent’s budget

During the final Board of Education meeting of the year, members asked Superintendent Jim Agostine about potential areas where the budget could be trimmed.

Earlier this month, Agostine presented the board with his $56,537,779 school budget for 2017-18.

Agostine’s proposed budget features a 3.47% increase from the previous year’s budget and he attributed the increase to “human costs.”

His presentation noted that the four primary increases in the budget are a 2.53% increase in salaries, 6.52% for transportation, 9.93% for medical insurance, and 19.67% for special education.

“We are a people business, and people cost money,” Agostine said.

The costs are associated with contractual salary increases, the bus provider’s shift to private parking grounds, the increasing costs of medical insurance, and special education instructional needs.

Agostine also said that even though medical insurance costs are higher, the district’s employees have been paying larger portions of their medical bills each year.

“I feel that the taxpayers of Monroe should be taxed for the amount of money needed to run a good program educationally for our students, no more and no less than what’s needed,” he said.

When putting together the budget, Agostine said, they were not willing to cut funding for extracurricular activities or cut personnel in a way that would dramatically alter class sizes, because he feels students should not be impacted by any budget cuts.

The proposed budget includes figures for contractual salary increases, the Honeywell lease payment, a 1.5 full-time staff reduction from the high school, and an additional $600,000 for medical and dental insurance. Agostine said the proposed budget is based on the assumption that the updated demographic projection is accurate and said it isn’t possible to factor in state grants because they are still “uncertain.”

Board questions

During the Dec. 19 meeting, Agostine fielded questions about areas where the budget could be trimmed. He said that there may be additional staffing changes as some staff members could put in for retirement, but that he is reluctant to reduce the number of staff members at this point.

Agostine also noted that the district won’t know how much funding it will be receiving from the state until June, which impacts the budget.

When asked about whether or not the district would consider reducing the number of paraprofessionals in the district, Agostine said that the district has very few non-special education paras.

Agostine and the board will continue to look for areas to trim the budget.

The proposed budget is available online at the school district’s website.