Library hosts movie night and more

Movie night

The library will screen Sully on Jan. 3 at 7 p.m. The movie tells the story of a pilot’s decision to make an emergency landing in the Hudson River.

Rubik’s meet-up

Calling all cubers! The library will host a Rubik’s Cube meet-up on Jan. 5 at 4 p.m. Cubers can meet and discuss different tips and tricks as well as trying out new games. Teens in grades seven through 12 are invited. Register online at www.ewml.org.

Puzzle-Off

The library will hold their fourth annual Puzzle-Off on Jan. 7 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Eight teams will compete to see who can assemble the most pieces of a 1000 piece jigsaw puzzle. Teams will consist of up to six people. Sign up individually, as a small group, or as an entire team at the Reference Desk by Jan. 4. Pizza will be served.

Low vision services

The Lions Club will be hosting a vision presentation at the library on Jan. 12 at 11 a.m. Fran Harmeyer, occupational therapist at Griffin Hospital will discuss tips on improving vision without glasses or surgery. Register online at www.ewml.org.

Author visit

Author Missy Wolfe comes to us as a highly recommended speaker and will discuss her book, Insubordinate Spirit on Jan. 15 at 2 p.m. Her book describes the drama of the founding of Greenwich and the great Munsee massacre of 1644. It received the medal for literary excellence from the St. Nicholas Society.

Books will be available for sale and signing at the end of the presentation. Register online at www.ewml.org.

Teen crafting

Teens can make wine cork owls at the library on Jan. 18 at 4 p.m. The activity is open to kids in grades six through nine. Register online at www.ewml.org.

World of coffee

The library will host a presentation on Jan. 24 at 6:30 p.m. by Gerry Nicholls about coffee. The presentation will discuss health benefits of coffee as well as how it’s grown, traded and prepared. Register online at www.ewml.org.