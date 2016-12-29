Monroe Courier

Dec. 29 community briefs

By Monroe Courier on December 29, 2016 in Community · 0 Comments

AARP

Sen. Kevin Kelly, Representatives Jason Perillo and Ben McGorty will update seniors on the Legislative issues for 2017 at the AARP Chapter 3240 meeting Jan. 17 at the Shelton Senior Center, 81 Wheeler St. at 1:30.

Refreshments served and guests invited. Call Phylis 926-6916 for more information.

Business programs

The Edith Wheeler Memorial Library will be hosting a series of business programs with Monroe’s Chamber of Commerce and Greater Bridgeport SCORE. The third installment of the series, the “How to Compete with Big Box Retailers with Cliff Ennico” program is scheduled for Jan. 25 at 6 p.m.

Related posts:

  1. Oct. 13 community briefs
  2. Dec. 2 community briefs
  3. Aug. 12 community briefs
  4. Aug. 26 Community briefs

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Library hosts movie night and more
About author
Monroe Courier

Monroe Courier


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Monroe Courier

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Monroe Courier, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress