Dec. 29 community briefs

AARP

Sen. Kevin Kelly, Representatives Jason Perillo and Ben McGorty will update seniors on the Legislative issues for 2017 at the AARP Chapter 3240 meeting Jan. 17 at the Shelton Senior Center, 81 Wheeler St. at 1:30.

Refreshments served and guests invited. Call Phylis 926-6916 for more information.

Business programs

The Edith Wheeler Memorial Library will be hosting a series of business programs with Monroe’s Chamber of Commerce and Greater Bridgeport SCORE. The third installment of the series, the “How to Compete with Big Box Retailers with Cliff Ennico” program is scheduled for Jan. 25 at 6 p.m.