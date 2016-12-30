Monroe’s 2016 year in review

To celebrate the end of 2016, the Courier has put curated a list of our top 10 stories of the year. We made our selection by looking through stories that were the most widely shared, read or stories that we felt were important to the Monroe community. While we can’t run the stories in their entirety, they can all be found online at www.monroecourier.com.

Monroe comes together for Masuk teacher

Henry Adams once said, “A teacher affects eternity; he can never tell where his influence stops.”

For Jayson Castillo, his influence as a Spanish teacher at Masuk High School extends to the entire town as the Monroe community came together to raise money for his family after learning about his wife’s cancer diagnosis.

“The students, the staff, the parents all love him. He loves what he does and it shows,” parent Kimberly O’Leary said. “The students flourish in his class and those who are struggling, he takes the time to work with them so they are successful.”

Masuk star details life after football

As a teenager, Casey Cochran’s exploits on the football field thrilled Masuk fans, quarterbacking the Panthers to the 2010 state championship.

Now, at age 22, Cochran suffers from chronic pain, panic attacks, anxiety and depression, the result, he said, of more than a dozen concussions suffered between age 11 and 20.

Cochran recently published an essay, “13 Concussions” on the website ThePlayersTribune.com, a site founded by retired Yankee Derek Jeter as an outlet to let athletes communicate directly with fans.

In his piece, Cochran recounts the play that ended his career, a hard hit from an opposing linebacker.

“My head smacked off of the turf and everything went black. The only word I know to describe the first few moments after a concussion is limbo — there are a few moments between the world that you were just a part of and your new brain-injured reality. When I regained consciousness, I knew I was on the ground. My head was seized with tremendous pressure, and that same awful, familiar depression from previous head injuries came over me — like a dark, heavy blanket, swallowing me up.”

Septic stalls Walmart project

While shoppers may be anticipating a Walmart coming to Monroe, it may take longer than expected. According to the First Selectman Steve Vavrek, this Walmart would be constructed at 5 Victoria Drive, right off Route 25. He said there are developmental problems and a big one is the timing of many inspections from the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP).

The chairman of Planning and Zoning Department of Monroe, Patrick O’Hara said this project is stalled because it needs a septic system, which is regulated by DEEP and they are waiting for an approval from this agency.

Cast of Matilda visits local theater company

The members of Two Planks Theater Company of found themselves starstruck on Monday when cast members from Broadway’s Matilda dropped in for a visit.

Monroe’s theater kids had the opportunity to ask the Broadway actors about auditions, training and how performing in Matilda has changed their lives, in addition to watching a short performance by the cast.

The Matilda cast also said that it’s important to show off their personality during an audition and that there’s nothing wrong with asking questions during an audition.

“Remember casting directors want you to do your best and they don’t want to mess you up,” one actor said about the audition process.

Acker sentenced to one year in jail

Fred Acker, the owner of the SPCA of Connecticut animal shelter based in Monroe, was sentenced to one year in jail on Tuesday at Milford Superior Court.

Prior to the judge delivering her sentence Deputy Assistant State’s Attorney Matt Kalthoff said that Acker’s desire to continue working with animals is outrageous considering his numerous animal cruelty convictions.

“He continues to push this hero narrative. Mr. Acker is far from the only option available here [to care for the animals]; in fact, the evidence shows he is a bad option,” Kalthoff said.

Acker’s attorney, Igor Kuperman, responded by saying that Acker recognizes that he “made poor choices.” Kuperman also said that Acker is sorry for his bad decisions but that he should still be able to interact with animals.

Chalk Hill not permitted: Town is in violation of zoning regulations

The Board of Finance held a joint meeting with the Town Council, Board of Education and Planning and Zoning Commission on Nov. 7 to discuss what should be done with the vacant Chalk Hill School.

Essentially, the big issue the town has to face is whether to keep the building for town use or get rid of it. However, during the meeting the officials were faced with the more immediate concern that they’re currently in violation of their own regulations by using the building.

Patrick O’Hara, planning and zoning commissioner, said that despite the ongoing programing at Chalk Hill the town does not have the necessary permits to use the building for the Parks and Recreation activities located in the building.

Near-death experience inspires Monroe stationery store

Her lungs collapsed and her heart stopped for 19 minutes during the birth of her son, and when she came to, everything changed.

Sabrina Autera of Fairfield said her near-death experience with amniotic fluid embolism (AFE) inspired her to find Christianity, refocus her life on her family and start her company, the Joyful Noise Paper Company.

Women who have AFE have a 20% survival rate. It is a rare, but life threatening condition that occurs when amniotic fluid or fetal material enter the mother’s blood stream.

Autera said she was a Buddhist before she had her son, and that the embolism turned her life upside down.

“That whole situation changed everything,” she said. “It was different after that.”

After AFE, Autera said she turned to Christianity and decided to dedicate her time to her three children. But she struggled with survivor’s guilt, wondering why she lived when most women who suffer from AFE die.

“It was like OK God, what do you have for me?’ After that it became, clear that I’m meant to raise my children because I almost didn’t,” she said.

Community comes together for Katz family

It’s said it takes a village to raise a child. It might be more fitting to say it takes a child to inspire a community.

Anthony Katz is a typical teenager — he plays sports, he plays video games, he’s in the school play, and he was even named last year’s Homecoming king. However, Anthony has a particularly rare and severe form of muscular dystrophy called X- linked MTM1, which causes muscle weakness and decreased muscle tone.

Anthony recently found out that he needs a 12-hour surgery to repair the scoliosis in his neck and back and that as part of his healing process he will have to be transported back and forth from a hospital in New York City over the course of six months. Unfortunately, the family hasn’t had much luck with its last two vans, which led Al DiGuido of Al’s Angels to launch a fund-raiser for the family’s new van.

Katz named honorary Junior Firefighter

Last week the Monroe Volunteer Fire Department named Anthony Katz an honorary Junior Firefighter.

Anthony has a particularly rare and severe form of muscular dystrophy called X-linked MTM1, which causes muscle weakness and decreased muscle tone. He is the only child in the state with this condition and is often referred to as a miracle because he was not expected to live past a year.

Kevin Catalano, a representative of the Monroe Volunteer Fire Department, opened the ceremony, the content of which had been kept a secret from Anthony.

“We’re here tonight for a special ceremony to honor an inspirational young man,” Catalano said.

Council clash: Sidewalk project incites debate

At Monday’s Town Council meeting, the discussion surrounding a project’s bidding waiver resulted in a clash between Town Council members and First Selectman Steve Vavrek that ended abruptly with Vavrek’s early departure from the meeting.

He left after a discussion about a bidding waiver disrupted the council’s more civil proceedings.

The tone became more heated, and after some additional back and forth between Town Council chairman Frank Lieto and Vavrek the discussion concluded with the following exchange:

“You don’t know or you’re not willing to share information,” Lieto said.

“Mr. Lieto, I’ve had enough — have a good night,” Vavrek said as he left in the middle of the meeting.