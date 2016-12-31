Police logs Dec. 19 to Dec. 25

The Monroe Police responded to 32 alarms, 23 medical emergencies and one 911 hang-up between Dec. 19 and Dec. 25.

Monday, Dec. 19

10:45 a.m. — Criminal arrest reported on Fan Hill Road. 48-year-old Alexis Giotis was stopped by police on Sept. 2 and was arrested for DUI using his brother’s name. Police obtained a warrant for Alexis Giotis charging him with the DUI and Failure to drive in established lane. He was also charged with criminal impersonation, interfering with an officer and forgery. He was released on a $5,000 bond.

3:57 p.m. — Car accident reported on Route 25. Two cars were in a collision.

Tuesday, Dec. 20

1:14 p.m. — Fraud complaint reported on Forest Road. A person said someone stole their identity.

2:51 — Vandalism reported on Lazy Brook Road. A person said they saw someone slashing car tires. The investigation is ongoing.

Wednesday, Dec. 21

12:58 p.m. — Complaint reported on Whitewood Drive. Person said they received a suspicious letter.

1:22 — Larceny reported on Little Fox Lane. A person said that someone stole tools from their shed. The investigation is ongoing.

7:08 — DUI reported on Moose Hill Road. Police arrested 24-year-old Alexander Paola for an alleged DUI. He was also charged with allegedly driving too fast, possession of marijuana, driving with a suspended license and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released on a $500 bond.

7:50 — Car accident reported on Route 111. Two cars were in a head on collision.

Thursday, Dec. 22

6:49 a.m. — Car accident reported on Route 25. Three cars were in a collision, no injuries were reported.

1:57 p.m. — Car accident reported on Route 111. Two cars were in a collision.

2:14 — Fraud reported on Route 111. Person reported a counterfeit bill.

Friday, Dec. 23

3:57 p.m. — Car accident reported on Route 111. Two cars were in a collision, no injuries were reported.

Saturday, Dec. 24

12:55 a.m. — DUI reported on Route 111. Police responded to a call for an unresponsive male parked in the middle of Rt.111. Upon arrival they found a pickup truck parked diagonally in the northbound lane of Monroe Turnpike. The driver side door was open and the operator was slouched over the steering wheel and appeared to be sleeping. The operator was identified as 26-year-old Anthony Dombrowski. He failed field sobriety tests as was charged with DUI and failure to signal. He was also arrested on criminal charges for carrying a firearm while under the influence of alcohol/drugs and released after posting a $500 bond.

3:58 p.m. — Larceny reported on Route 111. A store manager said someone had shoplifted cosmetic and holiday items. The investigation is ongoing.

6:54 — Car accident reported on Route 34. Two cars were in a collision.

Sunday, Dec. 25

12:37 p.m. — Car accident reported on Route 25. Two cars were in a collision, no injuries were reported.