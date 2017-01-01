Eversource spends $930 million for service maintenance across state

Across the state, Eversource has invested in local communities to further modernize the electric grid and enhance reliability for customers.

Thanks to the many important improvements completed this year, power can be restored more quickly when outages do occur. In Connecticut Eversource has invested approximately $930 million in 2016 to maintain and upgrade the company’s electric system.

“The strategic investments we’re making in the electric grid throughout Connecticut are allowing us to deliver more reliable power to our customers,” said Craig Hallstrom, President of Regional Electric Operations at Eversource. “We all remember the historic storms of the last several years. Building a better, stronger, smarter grid will improve reliability for our customers no matter the weather.”

Eversource’s investments to increase the efficiency, reliability and resiliency of the electric system are making it significantly less vulnerable to weather-related outages and better able to meet customers’ electricity needs. This work includes upgrading equipment; performing year-round maintenance and inspections; trimming trees; and adding additional high-tech automation to allow the company to restore power more quickly.

In 2016, the company installed 24 miles of thicker electric wire, approximately 2,700 new utility poles and trimmed troublesome trees along more than 4,000 miles of power lines in Connecticut. Additionally, the company added more than 60 “smart switches” to the system. The state-of-the-art automated switches ensure there is more than one way the electricity can reach customers, which reduces the duration of outages and the number of customers affected. Smart switches require no human action, which allows the company’s operation center to restore an outage almost instantly.

“The results are clear,” said Hallstrom. “Well-planned, well-executed projects help us deliver our promise of reliable energy to our customers. People don’t necessarily notice when they don’t lose power, but that’s what this work is all about.”

The investments will continue in 2017 with additional system upgrades, including tree trimming and grid strengthening projects.

For more information visit Eversource.com.