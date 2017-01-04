Parks and Rec offers Aqua Cycling

For details on the following activities, additional program information and registration please visit the Parks and Recreation website at www.monroerec.org. Register early so that programs are not cancelled due to insufficient enrollment.

Masuk Pool

Open swim times for January are Monday through Thursday evenings are from 6 -7:45 p.m. (6:30-7:45 p.m. on Jan. 2, Jan. 17 and Jan. 31) and Saturdays from 12:30-1:45 p.m. The pool will be closed on Jan 2., Jan. 7 and Jan. 16. As this schedule may change due to school closings/usage, please remember to check our website (monroerec.org) and information/cancellation line (203-339-6106) for updates. Masuk Pool memberships are sold at the pool during open swim times. Membership Fees are as follows: Adults (age 18-59) $50 resident/$100 non-resident, Child (age 3-17) $40 resident/$80 non-resident, Seniors (age 60+) Free. Daily fees for non-members (ages 3-59) are $5 for residents and $10 for non-residents. Payment for membership or daily fees is by cash or check only.

Pool parties are held on Friday evenings and Saturday afternoons and must be booked on-line at www.monroerec.org. A maximum of three groups can be booked each day/night. Fee is $150.

Aqua Cycling

Aqua Cycling is a spinning class and aqua aerobics class rolled into one. We place our Hydrorider bikes in our pool, and lead you through a challenging but rewarding cardiovascular and total body workout. Aqua cycling offers not only impressive fitness benefits, such as a 600-900 calories burned per hour, but also healing and rehabilitative effects. Due to the hydrostatic pressure of the water, participants will experience better circulation and lower blood pressure while exercising in a low-impact setting. Though workouts can be strenuous, don’t expect to feel sore after leaving the pool, as immersion in water has been shown to reduce strain on joints and muscles. Aqua cycling bikes are fully adjustable to fit just about anyone. Resistance can be modified to accommodate beginners and advanced exercisers alike.

Our Hydrorider-certified instructor will take you through initial setup and fitting of the bikes, as well as proper riding posture and pedaling technique. This one hour-long class will begin with a warm-up, followed by 30-40 minutes of main sets, and finish with stretching and a cool-down. Water shoes and bathing suits are required. Adequate hydration before class time is encouraged. Please visit our website to view additional sessions to be offered Monday evenings from 6-7 p.m. Fees: $70 resident/$80 non-resident.

Yogalates

Use the disciplines of Pilates and Yoga for better overall conditioning. Pilates focuses on the core and moving correctly from the inside out; improve posture and start feeling long and lean. Yoga incorporates balance, breathing and the benefit of a focused stretch. Feel good all over. Classes are at Chalk Hill on Mondays from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Session 3: Jan. 9 – Feb. 13 (no class Jan. 16). Session 4: Feb. 27 – March 27. Fees: $60 resident/$70 non-resident.

ArtSmart! Studio

For more than 15 years, Kathy Vincent of ArtSmart! Studio has offered both fine art and crafting workshops for Pre-K through adult students. All programs held at ArtSmart! Studio, 152 Lynn Drive, Monroe. For additional program information, contact Kathy at [email protected].

Create With Me (ages 3-6): An art workshop experience designed to encourage experimentation and creative collaboration between young artists and those who love them! Participants will enjoy a variety of seasonal themed art explosion with mark making, collage, construction, painting, clay, mosaics, decoupage, printmaking, stitchery and more! Requires caregiver participation. Session 2: Saturdays, Jan. 14 – Feb. 4 at 10 -11 a.m. Fees: $60 resident/$65 non-resident.

Afterschool Art Lab (ages 7-12): Wind down the school week with some serious creative fun! Each week’s workshop will present a new creative challenge and a variety of media to experiment with…watercolor, pastel, acrylic, handmade paper, clay, etc. Projects will include abstract design, printmaking, still life, landscape painting, drawing, collage and sculpture with themes inspired by famous works of art, literature, nature, music and more. Session 2: Fridays, Jan. 13 – Feb. 24 (no class Feb. 17) at 4:30-6 p.m. Fees: $120 resident/$125 non-resident.

Professor Egghead Secret Agents

Paging all Eggheads! Professor Egghead Science Academy offers the coolest science and engineering programs for girls and boys in grades K-4. Come join the staff of Egghead Brainiacs this session of “Secret Agents”! Your mission? Become the world’s greatest secret agent. Egghead Agents will write with invisible inks, make spy tools like periscopes and spy glasses, and crack secret codes on their way to becoming super spies. At the end of the session, students will receive an Egghead Secret Service Degree. Classes held Thursdays, Jan. 19 – Feb. 23 at 3:45-4:45 p.m. Location: Chalk Hill. Fees: $78 resident/$88 non-resident.