Monroe Courier

Fatal accident closes I-95 north in Westport Saturday morning

By Darien Times on December 31, 2016 in Lead News, News, Transportation · 0 Comments

11 a.m. — I95 northbound in Westport remains closed Saturday morning between exit 17 and 18 following a fatal crash that occurred at approximately  5:15 am Saturday.

Trooper First Class Kelly Grant of Troop G confirmed that a crash involving at least two cars resulted in one fatality and three to four others being transported to local hospitals with minor injuries. Troopers are investigating if a third car was involved.

State police say the highway will remain closed for another hour at least as the investigation continues.

 

No related posts.

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Did I Say That? What was good about the old days? Next Post Boys swim: Shelton edges Masuk
About author
Darien Times

Darien Times


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Monroe Courier

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Monroe Courier, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress