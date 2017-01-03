Obituary: Teresa Jean Mich

Teresa Jean Mich, wife of the late George Mich, died Dec. 23, at home.

Born on Feb. 19, 1932, daughter of the late Salvatore and Anna Musone.

She and her husband owned and operated The Circle Dot Drive-In from 1974 until their retirement in 1999.

Survived by three daughters and their husbands, Terri and Robert Purciello of Monroe, Susan and Richard Meyer of Woodbury, and Cindy and Joseph Cervini, also of Monroe, many grandchildren, a great-granddaughter, and sister and brother-in-law, Sally and Harold Novak.

Also predeceased by sister, Lucille Mase.

Memorial contributions: Lebo DeSantie Center for Liver and Pancreatic Disease through Swim Across the Sound, 2800 Main Street, Bridgeport, CT, 06606, or at swimacrossthesound.org.

Spadaccino and Leo P. Gallagher & Son Community Funeral Home.