Monroe Courier

Obituary: Teresa Jean Mich

By Monroe Courier on January 3, 2017 in Obituaries · 0 Comments

Teresa Jean Mich, wife of the late George Mich, died Dec. 23, at home.

Born on Feb. 19, 1932, daughter of the late Salvatore and Anna Musone.

She and her husband owned and operated The Circle Dot Drive-In from 1974 until their retirement in 1999.

Survived by three daughters and their husbands, Terri and Robert Purciello of Monroe, Susan and Richard Meyer of Woodbury, and Cindy and Joseph Cervini, also of Monroe, many grandchildren, a great-granddaughter, and sister and brother-in-law, Sally and Harold Novak.

Also predeceased by sister, Lucille Mase.

Memorial contributions: Lebo DeSantie Center for Liver and Pancreatic Disease through Swim Across the Sound, 2800 Main Street, Bridgeport, CT, 06606, or at swimacrossthesound.org.

Spadaccino and Leo P. Gallagher & Son Community Funeral Home.

No related posts.

Tags:

Previous Post Obituary: Michael Joseph Covino, 89, of Trumbull Next Post Obituary: Joseph T. Buturla Jr., 68, of Monroe
About author
Monroe Courier

Monroe Courier


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Monroe Courier

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Monroe Courier, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress