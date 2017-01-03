Obituary: Joseph T. Buturla Jr., 68, of Monroe

Joseph T. Buturla Jr., 68, of Monroe, husband of Elaine Gulyas Buturla, died Dec. 27.

Predeceased by parents, Bernice and Joseph Buturla.

Besides his wife, survivors include his children and their spouses, Jill Waite (Jim), Joseph (Stacey) and Jeremy (Nicole) Buturla, two granddaughters, sisters, Gina Marulli (Michael) Janice Moran (Dan) and Margaret Csuka (Paul), in-laws, Paula Waite (James) Michael Gulyas (Donna) Peter Gulyas (Carol) and Judi Hermanson, and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial contributions: Ronald McDonald House in Charleston, S.C. at rmhcharleston.org.

Spadaccino and Leo P. Gallagher & Son Community Funeral Home, Monroe.