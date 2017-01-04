Boys basketball: Panthers split games

The Masuk High boys basketball team had to dig deep to capture its consolation round game at the Masuk Holiday Tournament played in the David Strong Gymnasium on Dec. 29.

Coach Peter Szklarz’ Panthers went on a 10-point run to open the fourth period to put the finishing touches on a 54-37 win over Daniel Hand of Madison, who had led by seven after one period and by eight at the half.

Trevor Rooney scored 18 points, as Masuk improved to 2-1 on the season.

Ryan Winkler scored 11 points, Kyle Orie 10, Luke Shaffer eight, Will Santee five and Zach Forte added a basket.

Winkler had a run-out basket after a steal by Rooney, before the Tigers’ Brett Bilcheck scored to end the skein and make it 44-33.

Shaffer scored inside off a dribble-drive assist from Rooney, Winkler blocked a shot, and Orie knocked down two free throws to regain the momentum.

Rooney’s steal and transition basket ran Daniel Hand into a timeout down 50-33 with 4:13 remaining.

Santee drew a charge to offset a Tiger bucket and Rooney scored four more points, including a three-point play, down the stretch.

The Panthers dropped a 72-64 SWC decision to Bethel High on Tuesday. Rooney scored 23 points, Shaffer 14 and Santee 10.

Masuk will host Newtown High Friday and Joel Barlow Tuesday. Both games start at 7 p.m.