Monroe Courier

Community briefs Jan. 5

By TinaMarie Craven on January 5, 2017 in Community · 0 Comments

Marine Corps League

The Marine Corps League (MCL), Housatonic Detachment #1129, will hold its regular monthly meeting Jan. 9, at 7:30 p.m. in the Stratford VFW Post #9460 building, 100 Veteran’s Blvd. (across from the Stratford Home Depot). Retired Veterans and Reservists of all the Armed Forces are welcome to become members. For membership information, come to a meeting as our guest, or call Mike Donegan at 203-375-2460.

AARP

Sen. Kevin Kelly, Representatives Jason Perillo and Ben McGorty will update seniors on the Legislative issues for 2017 at the AARP Chapter 3240 meeting Jan. 17 at the Shelton Senior Center, 81 Wheeler St. at 1:30.

Refreshments served and guests invited. Call Phylis 926-6916 for more information.

Business programs

The Edith Wheeler Memorial Library will be hosting a series of business programs with Monroe’s Chamber of Commerce and Greater Bridgeport SCORE. The third installment of the series, the “How to Compete with Big Box Retailers with Cliff Ennico” program is scheduled for Jan. 25 at 6 p.m.

 

Related posts:

  1. Parks and Rec notes Oct. 2
  2. Oct. 13 community briefs
  3. Dec. 2 community briefs
  4. Dec. 8 community briefs

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Tickets on sale for Near & Far Aid's annual Spring Gala Next Post Library hosts Puzzle-Off this weekend
About author
TinaMarie Craven

TinaMarie Craven


TinaMarie Craven is the editor of the Monroe Courier. Prior to working for the Courier she was the editor of the Lewisboro Ledger. She graduated from Ithaca College with a BA in Journalism and Politics in 2015.

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Monroe Courier

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Monroe Courier, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress