Community briefs Jan. 5

Marine Corps League

The Marine Corps League (MCL), Housatonic Detachment #1129, will hold its regular monthly meeting Jan. 9, at 7:30 p.m. in the Stratford VFW Post #9460 building, 100 Veteran’s Blvd. (across from the Stratford Home Depot). Retired Veterans and Reservists of all the Armed Forces are welcome to become members. For membership information, come to a meeting as our guest, or call Mike Donegan at 203-375-2460.

AARP

Sen. Kevin Kelly, Representatives Jason Perillo and Ben McGorty will update seniors on the Legislative issues for 2017 at the AARP Chapter 3240 meeting Jan. 17 at the Shelton Senior Center, 81 Wheeler St. at 1:30.

Refreshments served and guests invited. Call Phylis 926-6916 for more information.

Business programs

The Edith Wheeler Memorial Library will be hosting a series of business programs with Monroe’s Chamber of Commerce and Greater Bridgeport SCORE. The third installment of the series, the “How to Compete with Big Box Retailers with Cliff Ennico” program is scheduled for Jan. 25 at 6 p.m.