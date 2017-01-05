State slashes education funding

On Dec. 29, local officials were notified that Monroe will be receiving 2.1% less funding from the 2017 Education Cost Sharing (ECS) grant.

A letter issued by Connecticut’s Office of Policy Management stated that Monroe will receive $6,394,518 for the grant in 2017, which is $134,966 less than what had been previously promised in August.

According to the letter, signed by Benjamin Barnes, secretary of the Office of Policy and Management, the adopted budgets for 2016 and 2017 for the state included $20 million in Municipal Opportunities Regional Efficiencies savings.

“In order to realize the savings required by the enacted budget for FY 2017, it is necessary to act now in implementing the MORE lapse,” the letter said.

“The reductions will be applied to the January 2017 and April 2017 ECS payments. These reductions will be applied in a needs-directed manner, whereby the ECS grant is reduced between 25% and 90% for the 25 wealthiest communities, and the 68 poorest communities in the state will lose only 1% or less of their ECS grant,” the letter said.

Monroe Superintendent Jim Agostine said the cuts are unfortunate and because the budget cuts are for 2017 it will impact the town as well as the school district.

“It is unfortunate the state is again reducing its share of revenue to towns across the state. I am glad it is not more than the $134,966,” Agostine said.

The cuts varied across the state, with Greenwich receiving the largest cut at just over 90%, from $1.4 million to $137,000 approximately. Neighboring Easton saw a 27%, or $67,274, reduction, and Trumbull saw a 7.2% decrease, $266,792.

Monroe’s state representative, J.P. Sredzinski, said he disagrees with the Office of Policy and Management’s cuts to the ECS grant.

“While I understand the state is facing a massive deficit and spending needs to be cut, this is not the responsible approach,” Sredzinski said. “These cuts are yet another example of the Democrat majority continuing to fail our state with poorly planned budgets and mismanaged government.”

First Selectman Steve Vavrek recognized that Monroe did not receive the brunt of the budget cuts.

“Compared to other towns, I’m happy we weren’t reduced more,” he said. “While any amount of cut will hurt, we will need to talk to Board of Education next week before any further comments can be made.”