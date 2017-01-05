This Weekend: new exhibits opening

Nature’s Abstractions

The New Canaan Library is presenting a new exhibit, Nature’s Abstractions, featuring abstract photography by Barry Guthertz and sculpture by Donna Forma, from Jan. 5 through Feb. 12.

There will be a reception on Sunday, Jan. 8, from 3 to 5 p.m. in the library’s Curtis Gallery, at 151 Main Street. For more information, visit newcanaanlibrary.org or call 203-594-5075.

Art Times Six

The Wilton Library will feature six local artists in Art Times Six Art Exhibition, opening Friday, Jan. 6, with a reception from 6 to 7:30 p.m. More than 60 works will be featured, ranging from animals to portraits, impressionistic to abstract, oils to manipulated digital photography and more by Janel Cassara, Art Gerstein, Susan Kurnit, Lenore Sillery, Russell Sillery and Cindy Sinor.

The exhibit will remain on view through Jan. 27, and most works will be for sale. The library is at 137 Old Ridgefield Road; for more information, visit wiltonlibrary.org or call 203-762-6334.

Recorder society

The Recorder Society of Connecticut/Fairfield County will have a playing session led by Larry Zukof, executive director of the Neighborhood Music School in New Haven, on Saturday, Jan. 7. The gathering, for intermediate and high intermediate players, will take place from 10 to 12:30 at Ridgefield Crossings, 640 Danbury Road/Route 7, Ridgefield (doors open at 9:30).

For more information, visit recordersociety-connecticut.org or call 203-810-4831 or 203-221-7693 evenings or weekend.

The whale is back

People who missed the opportunity to walk through the life-sized humpback whale earlier this year at the Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk will have another 10 days to try it out as the Giant Walk-In Whale Exhibit returns Jan. 7-16. The 43-foot inflatable humpback will be in the central Newman’s Own Hall at the aquarium and is free with regular admission.

Also Jan 7-16, the aquarium’s IMAX theater will show the movie Humpback Whales daily at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Whales have left Long Island Sound for the winter, but the seals and winter birds are there and the Maritime Aquarium will offer Seal-Spotting and Birding Cruises on Saturday, Jan. 7, at noon and Sunday, Jan. 8, at 1 p.m. For more information, visit maritimeaquarium.org or call 203-852-0700 x2232.

Let there be light!

The Wilton Historical Society has planned a Candle Dipping Workshop for Kids on Saturday, Jan. 7, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Participants will learn the Colonial craft of candle making and will also use their dipping skills to make a snack: fruit dipped in chocolate.

The cost is $15 per child, maxium $35 per family. To register, email [email protected] or call 203-762-7257.

Music for Youth

The Greater Bridgeport Youth Orchestras Concerto Competition, presented by Music for Youth as a Free Young Persons’ Concert, will take place Saturday, Jan. 7, from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Pequot Library, 720 Pequot Avenue, Southport.

For more information, visit pequotlibrary.org or call 203-259-0346 x15.

Artists in dialogue

The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum in Ridgefield will present a conversation with exhibiting artist Kim Jones and Steve Mumford, who since 2003 has been embedded as an artist in both Afghanistan and Iraq, on Saturday, Jan. 7, 3-4 p.m. (snow date Jan. 8). Their dialogue will focus on Jones’ current exhibit White Crow and the ways in which his wartime experiences have informed his work.

The museum is at 258 Main Street in Ridgefield; the event is free with museum admission. For more information, visit aldrichart.org or call 203-438-4519.

Train and Toy Show

Exhibitors will have toy trains of all sizes and gauges, both old and new, as well as train-related paintings and artwork, diecast vehicles and other toys in a Train and Toy Show on Sunday, Jan. 8, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Trumbull Marriott Merritt Parkway off Route 8.

Admission is $6; children 15 and younger are admitted free with an adult. For information, visit classicshowsllc.com or call 203-926-1327.

Silvermine openings

The Silvermine Galleries in New Canaan will present Silvermine Guild of Artists New Members Exhibition 2017, as well as Flights of Fantasy and Game Changes, featuring artists Nina Bentley, Kim Hanna and Jane Lubin, and new acquisitions to the Gabor Peterdi International Print Collection. The opening will be Sunday, Jan. 8, from 2 to 4 p.m.; the reception is open to the public, at 1037 Silvermine Road.

There are 12 new members working in a wide range of artistic media from sculpture, printmaking, painting, drawing and book art. Each new artist member was selected on the basis of excellence of technique, cultural or social relevance, clarity and continuity of style and professional accomplishment.

All three of the new exhibits will be on view through Feb. 17; gallery hours are noon to 5 Wednesday through Saturday and 1 to 5 Sunday. For more information, visit silvermineart.org or call 203-966-9700 x20.

Jazz recital

Emmy Award-winning jazz pianist Rex Cadwallader and soprano Tiffany Jackson, a finalist in the National Leontyne Price Competition, will perform at the Pequot Library, 720 Pequot Avenue, Southport, on Sunday, Jan. 8, at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $25 for adults and free for those 12 and younger; for reservations, visit pequotlibrary.org or 203-259-0346.

Young Artists Series

The Quick Center for the Arts at Fairfield University will host a series of concerts by young pianists in collaboration with the New York International Piano Competition and the Stecher and Horowitz Foundation. First performer, on Sunday, Jan. 8, at 2 will be Jun Hwi Cho, winner of the seventh New York International Piano Competition in 2014.

Performances are free; visit quickcenter.com or call 1-877-ARTS-396.

Scholarship winners

The Wednesday Afternoon Musical Club will present the Annual Scholarship Winners Concert on Sunday, Jan. 8, at 3 p.m. at Jesse Lee United Methodist Church, 25 Flat Rock Road, Easton. Featured will be Felix Jarrar of Norwalk, pianist and composer; admission is free but donations are accepted for the scholarship.

A reception will follow. For information, call 203-261-9160.

Rising Stars

The Clay Art Center will present Rising Stars: A Student Show, opening Sunday, Jan. 8, and running through Saturday, Jan. 21, at 40 Beech Street, Port Chester, N.Y. Students will display their work alongside that of their instructors in an exhibit featuring more than 100 pots and sculptures. An opening reception will take place Sunday from 3 to 5 p.m.

For more information, visit clayartcenter.org or call 914-937-2047.

From the studio

The Rowayton Arts Center will kick off 2017 with an exhibit by art students and instructors, From the RAC Studio, opening Sunday, Jan. 8, from 4 to 6 p.m. There will be works in all media in the open themed show.

The arts center is at 145 Rowayton Avenue in Rowayton; gallery hours are 11 to 5 Tuesday through Saturday, 1 to 4 Sunday. For more information, visit rowaytonarts.org or call 203-866-2744.

Rex celebrates Elvis

Rex Fowler (of Aztec Two-Step) will celebrate Elvis Presley’s birthday with a special show on Sunday, Jan. 8, at 7 p.m. at Daryl’s House, 130 Route 22, Pawling, N.Y. The evening will feature a concert of Elvis’ early classics performed by Rex and the Rockabilly Kings and a multi-media slide show presentation. Doors open at 5 p.m.; for more information, visit darylshouseclub.com or call 845-289-0185.

And coming up …

The Connecticut Ceramics Study Circle will present Women, Art & Social Change: The Newcomb Pottery Enterprise, a lecture by Dr. Martin Eidelberg, professor emeritus of art history at Rutgers University, on Monday, Jan. 9, at 1 p.m. The lecture will take place at the Bruce Museum in Greenwich and admission for non-members of the study circle is $25. For more information, visit ctcsc.org.

* * * *

International photographer and adventure traveler Sam Mehta will present Turkey: People and Places to the Appalachian Mountain Club on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at the Saugatuck Congregational Church, 245 Post Road East, Westport. Doors open at 6:30 for a pasta dinner and the presentation follows at 7:30; cost is $15, payable at the door (guests are asked to bring a dessert to share). For information, visit ct-amc.org.