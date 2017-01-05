Monroe Courier

Boys hockey: Masuk blanks Sheehan 5-0

By Andy Hutchison on January 5, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports, Sports Features, Sports Lead · 0 Comments

MaAndronowitz, T.J. Scalia (15) and Kevin Cirillo (17) and the Masuk High ice hockey team defeated Sheehan, 5-0. — Andy Hutchison photo

Masuk High’s boys hockey team skated into the New Year with a shutout victory on Wednesday night, blanking Sheehan of Wallingford 5-0, at The Rinks at Shelton, in its first game since Dec. 22.

With the win, the Panthers improved to 2-1.

Goaltender Tag Weiss made 13 saves for the Panthers. Masuk had solid defensive play from, among others, Brendan Andros and Tom Sudora, to limit Sheehan’s chances.

Elijah Begin netted a hat-trick, and T.J. Scalia and Adam Montague also lit the lamp.

Casey Bowler, Colin Raymond and Sean Squiibb all had assists.

Masuk killed off several penalties, including a trio of 5-on-3 Sheehan power plays.

The Panthers led 1-0 after one period of play and 3-0 heading into the third period.

