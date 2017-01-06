Toastmasters host open house in Shelton

Toastmasters at the Towers and Monroe-Trumbull Toastmasters invite residents and the business community to an open house on Jan. 18, 5:30 – 7:30 pm at Scinto Corporate Towers, 1 Corporate Drive in Shelton in Tower 1 in the Lobby Conference Room.

This free event is an opportunity to meet members and hear guest speakers, Elizabeth Reed, High Performance Leader and Area Director, and Franny Hannigan, Competent Communicator and Competent Leader, to discover how Toastmasters offers a supportive and positive environment to develop communication and leadership skills for today’s business needs.

The Toastmasters meeting will include prepared and impromptu speeches and evaluations. Join us for this entertaining, educational opportunity to network and meet members.

A parking garage is available to the left of Tower 1. Refreshments will be served. Reserve a spot at the open house at [email protected] or call Jo-Anne at 203-581-2755 with your name and email address.

For more information about Toastmasters International go to www.toastmasters.org. For information about local chapters go to www.tmatthetowers.org or monroetrumbull.toastmastersclubs.org.