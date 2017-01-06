Resident named Assistant Principal of the Year

The Connecticut Association of Schools (CAS) announced that Monroe resident Christopher Koch was selected as one of the three 2017 Assistant Principals of the Year.

Each year, applications are accepted for the Elementary, Middle and High School Assistant Principal of the Year awards. The winners are chosen by the CAS Awards and Recognition Committee, a selection committee consisting of active and retired principals and assistant principals.

Christopher Koch, assistant principal of Bunnell High School (BHS) in Stratford, has been named the 2017 High School Assistant Principal of the Year. He was nominated by BHS Principal Dr. Nancy Dowling and was chosen by the selection committee for his unwavering commitment to educational excellence and his relentless drive to do what is best for children and their families.

“Through his ‘whatever it takes’ attitude, Mr. Koch works long hours; never leaves until the job is done; and enjoys spending countless hours attending extracurricular events so that students and families are assured of his commitment to them, their education, their development, and their success,” Dowling said.

When notified of his selection, Koch said, “It is truly an honor to be selected as Connecticut’s 2017 High School Assistant Principal of the Year, and I am excited at the opportunity to represent our state going forward. I am so fortunate to wake up each day, knowing that I get to do something that I love and that, in some small way, I have the opportunity to impact the lives of others. For more than two decades, I have worked with some of the finest educators the world has to offer and have tried to learn something from each and every one of them. Their passion never ceases to amaze me and I am honored to represent them.”

Leading an urban school where 37% of students receive free or reduced-price lunch and 49% are minorities, Koch has helped to boost the academic achievement of a diverse and challenging student body while at the same time enhancing the social and cultural climate of the school. He has been the driving force behind a number of successful initiatives designed to provide students with critical academic and social-emotional supports. He conceived and implemented the “Adult Mentor Asset Program” where staff, school board and community members volunteer to work with students in need of support beyond that which is provided during regular school hours. Koch was also instrumental in implementing the Peer-to-Peer Mentoring Program through which National Honor Society members serve as tutors and advisers to struggling students. The Peer Mediation Program, which Koch helped to revitalize, promotes the use of restorative practices in lieu of punitive discipline measures. These intervention efforts have produced many positive outcomes, including increased graduation and attendance rates and greater opportunities for productive interactions between students and adults.

A gifted collaborator and mentor, Koch is passionate about shaping the professional growth and development of new leaders. In addition to mentoring several staff members as they pursued administrative degrees, he was hand-picked to oversee the mentorship of four new district administrators.

“Mr. Koch has supported me as I ventured into an administrative program. He has served as a role model and mentor as I continue my personal academic growth. I was fortunate to shadow him for a school day and truly feel he goes above and beyond his job description to support students and staff,” English teacher Heather Lewsey said.

All who work with Koch marvel at his selfless dedication to his school and community and his tireless efforts to bring about positive outcomes for the more than 1,000 students who enter BHS each day.

Eleventh grader Rohan Etoria appreciates that Koch is personally and professionally invested in the success and achievement of every one of his students.

“Mr. Koch is known for his generosity toward every student in this school. He is one of the most outstanding people I know. He goes out of his way to help each student and makes sure they’re on the right path throughout the school year. I appreciate how loving and caring my assistant principal is and how, out of all staff members, he can be the one to approach for anything,” Etoria said.

Koch has been selected by CAS to represent Connecticut in the National Assistant Principal of the Year Program sponsored by the National Association of Secondary School Principals. Koch, along with assistant principals from each of the other 50 states, as well as the District of Columbia and the Department of Defense Education Activity Associations, will compete for the national honor.