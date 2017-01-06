First flu case reported in Monroe

The first confirmed case of influenza from a Monroe resident was reported to the Health Department on Dec. 20, 2016.

According to the Connecticut Department of Public Health, 47 flu cases were positive from Fairfield County during the current season. Monroe’s Health Department advises residents to get a flu shot to prevent catching the disease. Nancy Brault, director of the Monroe Health Department said, “it takes about two weeks for your body to protect itself from the flu after you are vaccinated.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that getting vaccinated is particularly important for people who are at high risk of serious complications from flu such as pregnant women, young children, older people and people with certain chronic health conditions. Most who get sick from flu will get better in several days to less than two weeks, but some can develop complications, like pneumonia.

Tips to avoid the flu:

Avoiding close contact with people who are sick. When you are sick, stay away from others to protect them from getting sick, too.

Stay home when you are sick. If you can, stay home from work, school, and errands when you are sick. You will help prevent others from catching your illness.

Wash your hands often, especially before eating or after touching common surfaces like doorknobs or hand rails.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth. Germs are often spread when a person touches something that is contaminated with germs and then touches his or her eyes, nose, or mouth.

Get care early. See your healthcare provider immediately if you develop flu symptoms; antiviral medications can help if taken early in the illness.

For residents in need of a flu shot, contact the Monroe Health Department at 203-452-2818.