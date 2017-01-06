Parks and Rec offers “New Year new you” programs

For additional program information and registration, visit the Parks and Recreation website at www.MonroeRec.org. Please register early to secure your spot and avoid having programs cancelled due to low enrollment.

Youth swim lessons

Lessons are based on a logical, six level progression that helps swimmers age four and up develop their water safety, survival and swimming skills. It is designed to give participants a positive learning experience. The prerequisite for each level is the successful demonstration of skills from the preceding level, except for Level 1, which has no prerequisites. Maximum of six participants per class for Levels 1-3. Maximum of eight participants per class for levels 4 and 5. Session 5: Mon/Tue/Thur, Jan. 23 – Feb. 2. Times: 6:15-6:45 p.m. (Levels 1, 2) and 6:45-7:45 p.m. (Levels 3,4,5). Registration deadline: Jan. 16. Fees: Level 1 and 2 $60 resident/$70 non-resident; Level 3 and higher: $70 resident/$80 non-resident.

ArtSmart! Studio

Young crafters are invited to express their love through art with a morning of Valentine inspired crafting in the “For The Love Of Art: Valentine Crafting” event. Projects will include mixed media wooden heart plaques, printmaking/cards, button collage and more! Event held Monday, Jan. 16 at 9:30 a.m. to noon. Location: ArtSmart! Studio, 152 Lynn Drive, Monroe. Fees: $40 resident/$45 non-resident. For additional information, contact Kathy at [email protected]

“New Year, New You” Programs!

If your New Year resolutions pertain to getting fit in the New Year, then beat the rush and sign up now for our “New Year, New You” programs! The Parks and Recreation Department offers a variety of fitness and enrichment classes, for both children and adults. We look forward to helping you accomplish your goals! Register at www.MonroeRec.org.

Parent & tot fitness

We welcome Jill Patterson, a Registered Dietician and Nutritionist, an AFAA Certified Personal Trainer, and AFAA Certified Aerobics Instructor, as our newest instructor. In this new class for children ages two to six, Jill will lead pairs of parents and their tots in exercises designed to encourage movement, physical development, and parent-child bonding. This class is perfect for those with New Year’s Resolutions of exercising more and getting fit. Classes held Thursdays at 1:45-2:15 p.m. at Chalk Hill School. Session 1: Jan. 19 – Feb. 23. Session 2: March 9 – April 20 (no class April 13). Fee: $75.

U.K. International PlayTime Adventure

Playtime Adventure is a unique program designed to develop children ages three to six. Classes will focus on improving children’s fundamental motor skills in a fun, parent participatory atmosphere utilizing age appropriate activities and storybook adventures. Tentative Dates: Session 1, Tues, Jan. 17 – Feb. 21; Session 2: Tues, Feb. 28 – April 4. Both sessions to take place from 2-3 p.m. at Chalk Hill. Fee: $100 per session.

Indoor Tennis

Greg Sansonetti and his adult teaching staff are back again for Indoor Tennis! Greg brings over 15 years of tennis teaching experience to this program, in which children will learn the basics of the game, including the forehand, backhand, serve, and volley in game situations. Classes for ages five to seven and seven to ten are held Tuesdays at 4:30-5:30 p.m. in the Chalk Hill Gym. Session 1: Jan. 17 – Feb. 21. Session 2: March 7 – April 18 (no class April 11). Fees: $135 resident/$148 non-resident.

Yogalates

Use the disciplines of Pilates and Yoga for better overall conditioning. Pilates focuses on the core and moving correctly from the inside out; improve posture and start feeling long and lean. Yoga incorporates balance, breathing and the benefit of a focused stretch. Feel good all over. Classes are at Chalk Hill on Mondays from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Session 3: Jan. 9 – Feb. 13 (no class Jan. 16). Session 4: Feb. 27 – March 27. Session 5: April 10 – May 8. Fees: $60 resident/$70 non-resident.

Aqua Cycling

Aqua Cycling is a spinning class and aqua aerobics class rolled into one. It offers not only impressive fitness benefits, such as a 600-900 calories per hour burned, but also healing and rehabilitative effects. Water shoes and bathing suits are required. Classes held on Mondays at Masuk Pool from 6-7 p.m. Session 1: Jan. 30 – Feb. 13. Session 2: Feb. 27 – March 20.

Coming Soon: Pickleball, Adult Dance Class and Edible Arts Cooking Class. Keep an eye out for more information and registration on our website, www.MonroeRec.org.