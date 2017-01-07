Police logs Dec. 26 to Jan. 1

The Monroe Police Department responded to 20 alarms, 22 medical emergencies and 2 911 hang-ups between Dec. 26 and Jan. 1.
Tuesday, Dec. 27
2:03 p.m. — Fraud reported on Secret Hollow Road. A person said someone stole their identity.
Wednesday, Dec. 28
3:29 p.m. — Vandalism reported on Stanley Road. Person said that someone had cut their Christmas lights for the fourth time.
5:48 — Car accident reported on Route 25. Two cars were in a collision.
6:22 — Larceny reported on Knorr Road. Person said someone took an outdoor light.
Thursday, Dec. 29
6:57 a.m. — Car accident reported on Purdy Hill Road. A car slid on the ice and into a tree.
10:09 — Car accident reported on Route 25. Two cars were in a collision, no injuries reported.
1:54 p.m. — Larceny reported on Highland Drive. Person said a home health aid used their credit card.
Friday, Dec. 30
4:18 p.m. — Vandalism reported on Stanley Road. Person said their Christmas lights had been cut for a fifth time.
6:09 — Burglary reported on Little Fox Lane. Person said someone stole tools from their property.
7:13 — Fraud reported on Fan Hill Road. A person said they received a fraudulent telephone call.
10:26 — Car accident reported on Stanley Road. Two cars were in a collision.
Saturday, Dec. 31
10:52 a.m. — Car accident reported on Route 111. Two cars were in a collision, no injuries were reported.
3:46 p.m. — Vandalism reported on Stanley Road. Person said someone cut their Christmas lights for the sixth time.
Sunday, Jan. 1
12:35 a.m. — Car accident reported on Route 111. Two cars were in a collision.
2:48 p.m. — DUI reported on Route 111. Two cars were in a collision, when police arrived on the scene they arrested 61-year-old Jan Janczewski for an alleged DUI and for failure to stop at a stop sign. He was released on $500 bond.
6:57 — Car accident reported on Route 25. Two cars were in a collision, no injuries were reported.