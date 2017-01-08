Monroe Courier

How to use less water

By Monroe Courier on January 8, 2017

The Aquarion Water Co. has requested that all residents of Fairfield County commit to using 20% less water than normal. This request was made to help the county conserve water during a significant drought that has been affecting the area since last summer.

Using less water than normal might seem easy — just take shorter showers — but it can end up being difficult.

To help out, the environmentally friendly Grace Communications Foundation offers a number of tips for saving water during a drought.

In the shower

  • Put a bucket in the shower while you’re waiting for the water to warm up, and use the water you catch for watering plants, flushing the toilet or cleaning.
  • Install a low-flow showerhead. Conventional showerheads flow at 5 gallons per minute or more, whereas low-flow showerheads typically flow at 2.5 gallons per minute.
  • Spend less time in the shower. If you lose track of time, bring a radio into the bathroom and time yourself by how many songs play while you’re in there.
  • Turn off the water if you shave or brush your teeth in the shower to save time.

At the sink

  • Turn off the water while you brush your teeth and shave.
  • Install low-flow faucet aerators in your sinks — you can save gallons of water each time you use the tap.
  • Fix those leaky faucets. You can lose more than 20 gallons of water a day from a single drippy faucet.

At the toilet

  • If you can’t replace your high-volume toilet with a low-flow model, put a plastic bottle filled with water in your toilet tank to reduce the amount of water used per flush.
  • To check for a toilet leak, put dye or food coloring in the tank. If color appears in the bowl without flushing, there’s a leak that should be repaired.
  • “If it’s yellow, let it mellow.” The saying may be cliché, but it’s good advice. If you’re grossed-out by the yellow, just put the toilet lid down.

Monroe Courier

