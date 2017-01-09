Lipeles says Monroe Health Dept. is alive and well

To the Editor:

Prior to July of 2015, Monroe and Trumbull had a joint Board of Health. When Trumbull caused the joint operation to be disbanded, Monroe was left with no local health department, director, or Board of Health. Why is this significant? The Health Director is responsible for ensuring that certain businesses adhere to proper practices where the business can affect the health of those residents it interfaces with. The Health Director is responsible for:

Inspection of businesses that sell food and food ingredients

Inspection and licensing of restaurants

Inspection and approval of septic systems

Inspection of barbershops and hair salons

Inspection and approval of nail salons

Ken Kellogg, a member of the Monroe Town Council, took it upon himself to make sure that Monroe had a new Board of Health. He also identified the need for a Health Director that would meet the requirements under state law, along with a Sanitarian, a Registered Nurse and Support Staff. It has been over a year and due to Ken’s efforts, we have had a small but fully functional Health Department from the day the old district stopped operations.

I recently visited a local establishment and happened to find Monroe’s Health Director there, conducting an inspection. It reminded me of the important work that this agency does to keep the public safe. Many thanks to Ken for taking the initiative and doing such an excellent job.

Enid Lipeles