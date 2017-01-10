Monroe Courier

January school notes

By Monroe Courier on January 10, 2017 in Schools · 0 Comments

Norwich University

Deandra Lyn Musial graduated with a Master’s Degree in Architecture from Norwich University’s Architecture Program in Northfield, VT. She finished at the very top of her class with a 4.0 GPA. She graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelors of Science in Architectural Studies and made the dean’s list all five years of her studies.

Her thesis project focused on combining the natural and built environments to bring awareness of the severe Monarch butterfly decline through an architectural intervention.

Lasell College

Emma Hoey and Melanie Stansfield made the dean’s list during the fall at Lasell College. A student must earn a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher to receive Dean’s List recognition.

 

Related posts:

  1. School notes Aug. 10
  2. Sept. 11 school notes
  3. Student News: Dean’s List and Honor Roll
  4. Aug. 31 School notes

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Murphy holds Martin Luther King Jr. Day essay challenge
About author
Monroe Courier

Monroe Courier


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Monroe Courier

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Monroe Courier, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress