January school notes

Norwich University

Deandra Lyn Musial graduated with a Master’s Degree in Architecture from Norwich University’s Architecture Program in Northfield, VT. She finished at the very top of her class with a 4.0 GPA. She graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelors of Science in Architectural Studies and made the dean’s list all five years of her studies.

Her thesis project focused on combining the natural and built environments to bring awareness of the severe Monarch butterfly decline through an architectural intervention.

Lasell College

Emma Hoey and Melanie Stansfield made the dean’s list during the fall at Lasell College. A student must earn a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher to receive Dean’s List recognition.