Kellogg Environmental Center hosts animal signs hike

Connecticut’s Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) will host a hike for all ages at the Kellogg Environmental Center, Derby on Saturday, Jan. 14, from 9 to 11 a.m. Hikers will search for signs of animals in winter with naturalist Adrienne Dest who will teach hikers on what to look for and how to understand the evidence left behind by animals.

Searching for signs of animals is fun, especially in the winter when it is a great time to find tracks and see what animals have been doing as they navigate their habitats.

The program is an outdoor adventure, so proper attire is necessary — dress for the weather. The trails are moderate to easy and suitable for young children with adults. After the hike plan participants are invited to warm up and share their discoveries inside the Kellogg Environmental Center.

The program is offered free of charge but donations are welcome. DEEP’s Kellogg Environmental Center is located at 500 Hawthorne Avenue, Derby, CT. For more information call the Kellogg Environmental Center at 203-734-2513 or contact Donna Kingston at: [email protected].