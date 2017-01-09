Local appointed director of pathologists’ assistant program at Quinnipiac University

Robert D. Cottrell of Monroe has been appointed director of the pathologists’ assistant program and clinical assistant professor of biomedical sciences at Quinnipiac University.

In his new position, Cottrell is responsible for the day-to-day operation of the university’s graduate pathologists’ assistant program, which prepares students to examine, process and prepare tissue specimens for a variety of clinical tests and procedures. The two-year program, one of only 11 of its kind in the United States and Canada, is accredited by the National Accrediting Agency for Clinical Laboratory Sciences (NAACLS).

Cottrell has a bachelor’s degree in biology and a master’s degree in health sciences as a pathologists’ assistant from Quinnipiac. He also is certified by the American Society of Clinical Pathology (ASCP). Since 2002, Cottrell has worked at Greenwich Hospital, where he continues his role as a pathologists’ assistant to maintain certification and accreditation. Before joining Quinnipiac, Cottrell also worked at St. Vincent’s Medical Center.

“It is a wonderful sense of accomplishment to finally come full circle back to Quinnipiac,” Cottrell said. “I am blessed to share this unique opportunity with my wife, Jessica Doll-Cottrell, and three children Lucas, Olivia and Quinton. Quinnipiac has been my home since my undergraduate years starting in 1995, as well as being a constant source of education and inspiration through the pathologists’ assistant graduate program.”